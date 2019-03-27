Home Cities Bengaluru

Man held for flashing at students

The victim called the police control room, and within five minutes a Hoysala patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot and caught the Karthik.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man flashed at two women students and passed lewd gestures when they were on their way to a study house. Based on a complaint, Madiwala police arrested Karthik and sent him to Parappana Agrahara jail.  

On March 21, around 4.30 pm, he flashed at two women studying Astrophysics in a college in Koramangala. According to the complaint filed by the 22-year-old victim, after class, she and her college mate were near the BMTC bus stop on Kendriya Sadhana Road, when a man unzipped his pant in front of them.

The victim called the police control room, and within five minutes a Hoysala patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot and caught the Karthik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp