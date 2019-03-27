Man held for flashing at students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man flashed at two women students and passed lewd gestures when they were on their way to a study house. Based on a complaint, Madiwala police arrested Karthik and sent him to Parappana Agrahara jail.

On March 21, around 4.30 pm, he flashed at two women studying Astrophysics in a college in Koramangala. According to the complaint filed by the 22-year-old victim, after class, she and her college mate were near the BMTC bus stop on Kendriya Sadhana Road, when a man unzipped his pant in front of them.

The victim called the police control room, and within five minutes a Hoysala patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot and caught the Karthik.