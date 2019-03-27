Home Cities Bengaluru

One killed as Range Rover test drive goes awry in Bengaluru

CCTV cameras at the nearby toll booth captured the accident which occured on NICE Road, near Somapura Gate.

Published: 27th March 2019

The mangled remains of the Range Rover demo car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old interior designer was killed on the spot while his wife, son and two others were severely injured, after a speeding Range Rover demo car they were in, crashed into the road divider on NICE Road, near Somapura Gate.

Byatarayanapura traffic police, who rushed to the spot, said the car was travelling well beyond the set speed limits. Goutham, a businessman who was driving the Rover, was booked. The car was completely damaged due to the force of the impact, police said.

The deceased is Sagar, a resident of Girinagar who worked with a private firm. His wife Sandhya (28) and son Samarth (6), their family friend Goutham, and showroom staffer Shivakumar were shifted to BGS Hospital, and their condition is said to be stable.

Police said that around 2.30 pm, Goutham took the family to the showroom at Silk Board. They took the Range Rover for at test drive towards NICE Road, and were heading towards Nayanandahalli Junction, when Goutham lost control of the SUV. It hit the divider and went spinning into the air before crashing. NICE Road toll staff alerted Byatarayanapura traffic police and ran to rescue the injured, who were rushed to a private hospital, where Sagar was declared brought dead. 

Preliminary investigations show that Shivakumar was sitting next to Goutham and wearing his seat belt, and the air bag opened up immediately. The duo miraculously survived. But Sagar and his family were not wearing seat belts. Sandhya, a homemaker, and Samarth, who is studying in Class 1, suffered fractures.
Gangaramaiah, an eyewitness, said, “The door opened when the car toppled, and Sagar was stuck between the road and the door. He was pulled out from the car when two ambulances rushed to the spot, and they were shifted immediately.” CCTV cameras installed at the nearby toll booth captured the accident.

