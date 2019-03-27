Home Cities Bengaluru

TV monthly bills likely to go up by 13-23 per cent in Bengaluru

A monthly budget of  Rs 230 - Rs 240 will will now fetch three general entertainment channels and one sports channel, besides Free-To-Air (FTA) channels.

Published: 27th March 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Smart TV

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over 29 lakh Bengalureans will be affected when the  new rules to stop packaging of unwanted channels comes into play on April 1. As per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, 29,05,000 Bengalureans might be affected due to the increase in monthly television bills.

“Any subscriber who wishes to view two or more of the popular general entertainment channels (GEC) and sports channels is likely to either witness an increase in the monthly bill by 13-23% or a substantial reduction in the number of pay channels to be viewed.

While earlier, a monthly budget of  Rs 230 - Rs 240 could give access to 250-300 channels, the same budget will now fetch three GECs and one sports channel, besides Free-To-Air (FTA) channels,” said Sakshi Suneja, assistant VP, ICRA. “Subscribers, can however, lower their monthly bills by up to 15%, if they opt for only sports, news and movies, which was not previously available.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru TV bill Broadcast Audience Research Council TV bill hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp