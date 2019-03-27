Vijayapura girl beats the odds to strike gold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shruti Korabu, a 22-year-old girl from a tiny village in Vijayapura district, secured gold medal in BSc Nursing at the 21st annual convocation held in the city on Tuesday. She became the first girl to get win a gold medal from her village.

Despite having their own lands, her parents work as daily wage workers on someone else's land due to water scarcity.Shruti is the eldest among three siblings. She studied at a government nursing college in Hubballi, and was placed as Community Health Officer at a primary health centre at Ronihal. It was the nurses who were taking care of her grandmother, who was suffering from a paralysis attack, who inspired her to study. "I was doing my PU course when my grandmother was paralysed. The nurses who were taking care of her inspired me to take this up as a profession," said Shruti.

Shruti secured 81 per cent in her second-year PU exams, and it was easy for her to get an engineering seat with those marks. But the family was financially struggling, which is why she couldn't join. "It wasn't just the money, I wanted to become a nurse and help people. Though my parents wanted me to take a loan and study engineering, I decided to listen to my heart," Shruti said. Talking about her daughter's success, her mother Geeta said, "I am proud of my daughter today. She is an inspiration for the entire village."