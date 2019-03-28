Bengaluru to get connected to more cities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will mark its summer schedule with four new domestic routes, a new airline and two additional cargo flights to international destinations. The summer schedule, which will begin on March 31, will continue till October 26.According to an official release, Singapore Airlines will operate airbus Airbus A350-900 between Bengaluru and Singapore, with ten flights each week from

May 17 onwards.

Flynas, a Saudi Arabia-based budget carrier, will be the new airline to begin operations from KIA. It will operate three weekly flights between Bengaluru and Jeddah.IndiGo will launch new routes from Bengaluru to Agra and Nasik, Spice Jet will operate to Gwalior, while Star Air will fly to Jamnagar.

Also, Spice Jet has proposed to operate additional cargo flights from Bengaluru to Singapore and Abu Dhabi from May 1.