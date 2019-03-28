Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman files complaint against relative who claims to be her husband

A 25-year-old woman's relative, who uploaded her photos on social media, was harrassing her for the last three-four years to marry him.

cyber crime

The culprit posted photos of her on Facebook. (Express Illustrations)

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 25-year-old woman filed a complaint against her relative who uploaded her photos on social media claiming to have married her. According to the woman, in her complaint with the police, her relative has been harassing her for the last three-four years to marry him, but but she kept rejecting him. He had even allegedly kidnapped her three years ago and forcibly taken photos with her. When she filed a complaint then, the family members of the accused had requested her to take it back and promised that he would not trouble her any more. He had allegedly started harassing her again and posted her photos on Facebook.

Veena (name changed) is a resident of Dodda Banaswadi and is an accountant in a bank. The accused Jayaprakash is her relative and works as a cab driver. Veena told the police about a photo posted by Jayaprakash on Facebook, where he claims she’s his wife. There were many comments, some expressed shock while others congratulated him. 

She filed a complaint against Jayaprakash, based on which, the accused has been arrested, an investigating officer said. According to Veena, when she questioned Jayaprakash on the post, he allegedly threatened to kill her and her parents. Veena’s father told The New Indian Express, “Jayaprakash is my sister’s son. He has been behind my daughter for the last four years. She has told him several times that she is not interested but he has kept harassing her.”

Three years ago, with help of his friends, he had abducted Veena in a car and drove her to some place and forcibly took photos with her in a temple. He allegedly used those photos to claim that he had married Veena and lived with her for a year. 

Veena had filed a complaint of the kidnap three years ago, and the police had detained him. Jayapraksh’s mother and other family members had promised to ensure that he would not trouble Veena. True to their promise, he had remained quiet, but only till last year. However, he started harassing her again. He even went near her bank to create a ruckus, and insulted her in front of her colleagues. Jayaprakash also sent a legal notice to Veena, which was addressed to the branch manager. In the notice he claimed he had married Veena in a temple and wanted her back in his life.  “She is so disturbed by his harassment that we filed a complaint, and this time we will not compromise with him,” Veena’s father said. A case of sexual harassment and criminal conspiracy has been registered against Jayaprakash in Ramamurthy Nagar police station. 

