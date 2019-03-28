Farmers’ protest at KG Layout ends  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the intervention of Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara, the 12-day long protest by farmer landlords at the Kempe Gowda Layout ended on Wednesday. According to a BDA official, the Deputy Chief Minister invited the farmers for a talk at his office. “Nearly 40 farmers presented all their grievances,” the official said.

Parameshwara assured them that a nodal officer would be appointed to help them. He also asked BDA officials to expedite the process of providing them alternative land that they preferred as compensation for the lands surrendered and look into other issues presented by them.

Parameshwara explained to them that due to the model code of conduct in place for the parliamentary elections, another lengthy meeting would be held after it is lifted. The farmers called off the protest after the meet, another official said.