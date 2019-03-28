Gang robs students at knife-point in house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four miscreants barged into a house of college students in Dwaraka Nagar of Channasandra, and robbed them. They attacked them using iron rods, and stole three mobile phones, a laptop and a bike.The incident took place on Monday in a rented house of a 21-year-old engineering student named Kumar Gourav.

According to the complaint filed by Gourav, he along with two of his friends, Anu Kumar and Sumith Kumar, were studying in his house. Around 6 pm, they heard a knock on their door. On opening the door, the miscreants with their weapons barged into the house. With a knife and iron rods in their hands, they threatened to kill the three of them. They then robbed the students of three mobile phones and a laptop. The gang also took away Gourav’s bike key. While speeding away, they told them not to file a complaint with the police.

Fearing that the gang will strike again, Gourav did not alert the police. On Tuesday, after discussing the incident with his family members, Gourav lodged a complaint with the police. An investigating officer from Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station said they have taken up a case of robbery and dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous injury, and are investigating.