Home Cities Bengaluru

Late night flights, half-trip by bus: Bengaluru flyers find ways to beat fare surge

Grounding of 50 planes across the country, due to various reasons, has resulted in the spike in air fares.

Published: 28th March 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Kempegowda International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Travel plans of Bengalureans have taken a major beating with airfares being hiked by 15 to 20 per cent in the next two months. Grounding of 50 planes across the country, due to various reasons, has resulted in the spike, observe those in the travel industry.  Those travelling to and from Bengaluru are resorting to different tactics to ensure they do not burn a hole in their monthly budget. 

Alan Joseph, a software engineer in Pune, had to compulsorily visit the city on March 26 for an interview. “The cost of a round trip came to nearly Rs 18,000, for day flights. Hence, I opted for the red eye (late night) ones and ended up spending Rs 6,500. Even this money has not been refunded by the company. If I had to spend Rs 18,000 it would have really affected my budget for a few months.”

Mokhshad Ali, who is in the shuttering business at Kannur adopted a different strategy. “The flight from Kannur to Guwahati came to Rs 12,000. So, I took a bus and spent around Rs 600 to reach Bengaluru. I am spending Rs 7,000 to reach Guwahati from here but still I have managed to save Rs 5,000, which is a big sum for me,” he said. 

Rana Patel, who takes his school-going son and daughter to Surat for their annual vacation is now adopting a wait-and-watch policy. “Unless fares come down, the family vacation stands cancelled,” he said.  There has been a rise in airfares due to the grounding of Boeing MAX 8 planes and cancellations of flights by Indigo and Jet Airways, said a statement by travel e-commerce website ixigo.

Aloke Bajpai, CEO and co-founder of ixigo, said, “With around 50 planes grounded, reduction in seat capacity has led to an increase in fares overnight. Average domestic airfares are higher by 15-20 per cent in March as compared to same time last year. Last minute airfares have been impacted the most, with more than 100 per cent increase on key routes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru flights Airfare hike Bengaluru flyers Bengaluru transport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp