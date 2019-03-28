Home Cities Bengaluru

Nabbed robbers try to flee, cops fire shots at them

Soladevanahalli police opened fire on two muggers who attacked the cops and tried to escape when they were taken for spot inspection (mahjar) on Wednesday morning.

BENGALURU:  Soladevanahalli police opened fire on two muggers who attacked the cops and tried to escape when they were taken for spot inspection (mahjar) on Wednesday morning. The duo were nabbed on Tuesday when they were plotting to rob students and people who commute alone at night. The robbers who were shot on their legs are identified as Devaraja alias Devaru, 25, a native of Kalaburagi and Chandrashekar alias Chinnu, 23, a resident of Shetty Halli. The duo along with Manje Gowda, a resident of Laggere, were found roaming suspiciously near a bar and restaurant in Tarabanahalli. 

The patrolling police caught them and took them to the police station for inquiry. The trio said they target and rob those who commute alone in isolated places at night. They even said that they harass and rob students in and around colleges in Soladevanahalli limits. They said they had hidden lethal weapons in an empty space behind Acharya Institute of Technology. With this information, the police had taken them to the spot to seize the weapons and prepare a spot inspection report. 

Around 7.20 am on Wednesday, when the police seized two daggers and knives, they were attacked by the robbers. Probationary police sub-inspector Vasanth Kumar was attacked by Devaraja and constable Shivaji Rao was attacked by Chandrashekar. 

Police inspector Venkate Gowda who was heading the team asked the duo to surrender and fired a bullet in the air. But the duo continued to assault the police and tried to escape. Gowda opened fire on the duo, one bullet hit Devaraja while another hit Chandrashekar. After the attack, the injured robbers and  cops were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The three of them have been involved in a total of eight robbery cases. In Soladevanahalli police station limits alone they have committed five robberies, the police said. 

