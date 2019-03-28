Home Cities Bengaluru

STEM centres to help make Bengaluru municipal schools ‘smart’er

As part of the initiative, smart classes will be established for students from 8th grade to science degree colleges along with tinkering labs with virtual and augmented reality.

Published: 28th March 2019

The project is expected to start after July this year.

By  Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Education Department will be working towards introducing hands-on learning in classrooms by implementing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) centres in each of its school. Tinkering labs with virtual and augmented reality will also be introduced to children and special teachers will be assigned to demonstrate the use of tinkering labs to children. 

The project is expected to tentatively start after July this year, with the main agenda being engaging children in the classroom in order to create a sense of interest, while also catering to their digital learning needs. “We need to create a better environment for children to study and I want to introduce effective ways to get students excited about learning,” said Imran Pasha, standing chairman of education committee, BBMP. 

As part of the initiative, smart classes will be established for students from 8th grade to science degree colleges. The team is also planning on upgrading library infrastructure with more learning assets and management tools to enhance students’ skills and provide them with a better education system. Students in each class will be encouraged and will be rewarded with positive reinforcement to make them feel valued and recognised.

To avoid monotony, concepts will be taught through games and discussions instead of lectures. Charts, diagrams and videos will be introduced to enrich the subject matter. The department also aims to demonstrate to students how subject matter taught in school can relate to real life. Each subject will be well-researched by teachers and will be projected to the students in a way to help them realise the practical use of the material. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bengaluru Municipal Education Department Bengaluru STEM education centres

