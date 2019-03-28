Home Cities Bengaluru

Two out of four youths who tried to run over Bengaluru cops, throw dare to catch them held

The Sanjaynagar police arrested Mohammed Umar, 25, a resident of RT Nagar, and Mohammed Baisal (25)  of Bhadrappa Layout.

BENGALURU:  Catch us if you can, was the dare that a cheeky foursome who were in a car, threw at the police on Sunday. On Monday, two of them were arrested by the Sanjaynagar police.The two unemployed youths in the car, said to be sons of well-to-do businessmen, played dangerous mischief with the police by almost killing them and other election squad officials by trying to run over them.

They even damaged barricades put up at an election check point in Bhoopasandra. Two others are still at large and the police have launched a manhunt for them.Such was the cheek of the foursome gang that they struck the check point thrice within a few minutes in the wee hours of Sunday. They then robbed a delivery boy on his way home near Veterinary College on Ballari Road, before fleeing. They allegedly kept shouting at the officials, daring them to catch them.

Based on the car registration number, the Sanjaynagar police arrested Mohammed Umar, 25, a resident of RT Nagar, and Mohammed Baisal (25)  of Bhadrappa Layout.The duo was reportedly under influence of alcohol and often went on jolly rides in a Honda Brio car belonging to Umar on March 24. 

Around 1.30 am on Sunday, when they were driving in Bhoopasandra and reached the poll squad check point, the police noticed the duo in the car along with two others driving in a rash manner.

Youths repeatedly hit police barricades continued 

When they tried stopping the car, it almost rammed the officials. According to a complaint filed by Arun Kumar V B, 26, Sanjaynagar police constable, the car was on its way to Hebbal from Bhoopasandra. The youths in the car then hit the barricades of the check point and sped away. But they returned in a couple of minutes and again hit the barricades when Kumar and others tried to stop them.

Then they allegedly tried to run the car over Kumar and the officers with him on duty. Kumar and the other officers ran in different directions to save their lives. The four of them returned for the third time in a few minutes and again hit the barricades, damaging them. They allegedly kept shouting at the officials, daring them to catch them. Kumar had passed the message to the police control room after noting down the car number.

The four then came to Hebbal and parked their car near Veterinary College BMTC bus stop. Jagaddaiah, 24, a resident of Sumangali Sevashrama, working as delivery boy for an app-based online food delivery firm, was returning home around 2.15 am. The four intercepted his bike and pulled out a dagger and robbed him of his mobilephone and bike keys.

Jagaddaiah pushed his bike home without filing a complaint. According to his wife, Jagaddaiah tried calling on his mobile on Monday which was answered by the Sanjaynagar police, who informed him that the duo had been arrested. Jagaddaiah then filed a police complaint. An investigating officer said, Umar and Baisal were unemployed and borrowed money from their parents to enjoy their life.  

