‘Women need equality in science’

The lecture discussed the situation of women then and now in science.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  National  Insitute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) organised its third Mrs Lakshmi Nizamuddin Memorial Lecture on ‘Women in Science: Indian scene and way forward’. The lecture was conducted by Dr Rohini Godbole, professor, Centre for High Energy Physics, IISc, Bengaluru. 

The lecture discussed the situation of women then and now in science. Dr Rohini discussed the various schemes and action plans that have been put in place at the government level. She emphasised on creating a gender-friendly work environment. “Women are always dropped down in their path by the society”, said Dr Rohini. “And now it’s time to bring changes not only in science but in other fields too”, she added. 

