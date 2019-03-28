Home Cities Bengaluru

Work at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office hit due to polls

While citizens continue to be inconvenienced, one can easily find political leaders and their supporters walking into the BBMP office.

Published: 28th March 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. (File photo: ENS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Works related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections seem to have paralyzed citizen services at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office. Since the nomination of candidates began in the city, several civic works have been stopped and officials have been delaying the works on one pretext or another. 

While citizens continue to be inconvenienced, one can easily find political leaders and their supporters walking into the BBMP office. Guards at the BBMP office are also asking many citizens to visit after the polls. Khata and other related works have also taken a backseat at the BBMP office in absence of officials who are on poll duty.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Shrikanth Gowda, a resident of K R Puram, told The New Indian Express, “First of all they have blocked three main entrances of the BBMP office. The only remaining entrance is not available for common public. After repeated requests to the guards, I somehow managed to go inside the campus. But I was denied entry to Mayor office and Commissioner office.”“This is called poor management of public services,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP closed India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp