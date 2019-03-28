Work at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office hit due to polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Works related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections seem to have paralyzed citizen services at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office. Since the nomination of candidates began in the city, several civic works have been stopped and officials have been delaying the works on one pretext or another.

While citizens continue to be inconvenienced, one can easily find political leaders and their supporters walking into the BBMP office. Guards at the BBMP office are also asking many citizens to visit after the polls. Khata and other related works have also taken a backseat at the BBMP office in absence of officials who are on poll duty.

Shrikanth Gowda, a resident of K R Puram, told The New Indian Express, “First of all they have blocked three main entrances of the BBMP office. The only remaining entrance is not available for common public. After repeated requests to the guards, I somehow managed to go inside the campus. But I was denied entry to Mayor office and Commissioner office.”“This is called poor management of public services,” he added.