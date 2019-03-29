Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: IT firm staffer calls cops while trying to kill self

Though it is revealed that the victim decided to so after her lover-cum-colleague allegedly broke up with her, the exact reasons are not yet known.

Published: 29th March 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Depression woman, Unemployment

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 23-year-old woman employee of a private software firm attempted suicide by cutting her wrist with a blade in a hotel in Madiwala on Thursday. She called the police control room herself to inform them that she was ending her life. Patrolling police rushed to the spot to shift her to a private hospital.

Police said the victim Nayana (name changed), a native of Bagalkote, was working with a reputed IT firm for the last two years. She lives in a PG in BTM Layout, but on Wednesday night, she came to the lodge in Maruthi Nagar to stay. At around 9.30 am, she slit her wrist and called the police control room a few minutes later. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that she was in love with her colleague, named Shetty, who had allegedly broken up with her. Upset over this, she had tried to end her life. The exact reasons, however, are not yet known. Her statement will be recorded on Friday after she is discharged. Her parents came to the city, but did not say anything about the incident. 

(If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm or 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Police Bengaluru suicide Bengaluru IT employee suicide attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp