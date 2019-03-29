Bengaluru: IT firm staffer calls cops while trying to kill self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 23-year-old woman employee of a private software firm attempted suicide by cutting her wrist with a blade in a hotel in Madiwala on Thursday. She called the police control room herself to inform them that she was ending her life. Patrolling police rushed to the spot to shift her to a private hospital.

Police said the victim Nayana (name changed), a native of Bagalkote, was working with a reputed IT firm for the last two years. She lives in a PG in BTM Layout, but on Wednesday night, she came to the lodge in Maruthi Nagar to stay. At around 9.30 am, she slit her wrist and called the police control room a few minutes later.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she was in love with her colleague, named Shetty, who had allegedly broken up with her. Upset over this, she had tried to end her life. The exact reasons, however, are not yet known. Her statement will be recorded on Friday after she is discharged. Her parents came to the city, but did not say anything about the incident.

(If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm or 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.)