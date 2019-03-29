Bengaluru mall uses technology to monitor water usage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Thanks to rising mercury levels, water management and sustainability issues are also on the rise. Commercial buildings like malls face large fluctuations in influent water quality and require prompt corrective action for efficient operation of the water treatment plant. Orion Mall’s management is now using an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled water and waste management solution offered by Green Environment India, a startup by the IIT Madras incubation ecosystem. Since January 2019, the mall has managed to save 3 crore 42 lakh litres of water.

The focus of this solution is to provide real-time monitoring support, predict faults from and provide troubleshooting insights to achieve assured return on investment on water utilities within the building. It took three months to install the project - which began in 2017 - and the accuracy of the water was checked at a laboratory. The final operation began in March 2018. Daily, 3.8 lakh litres of treated water is reused from the sewage treatment plant for non-potable purposes. The project helped with 25 per cent savings on water footprint and 30 per cent savings on water used.

At the mall, smart technologies are used to monitor real-time fresh and recycled water treatment utilities. The IoT solution has been implemented in tanker water unloading systems, water and sewage treatment plants and cooling towers. “This process enhances performance of plants. Also, we have developed an application called Greenvironment to monitor the system,” said Manu Nair, General Manager, Facility, Brigade Group.