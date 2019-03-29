Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru rowdy, on the run, gets shot after attacking constable

An inspector from Nandini Layout police station shot at rowdy sheeter Muniraju alias Munna (24) after the latter attacked a constable in a bid to escape.

Published: 29th March 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter, police shooting

Represntational image. (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : An inspector from Nandini Layout police station shot at rowdy sheeter Muniraju alias Munna (24) after the latter attacked a constable in a bid to escape. Munna was taken into custody for interrogation.On Tuesday night, he had attacked two of his friends with a machete while they were playing cricket at a ground. He was absconding since then, and a special team was formed to nab him.

A senior police officer said that Munna attacked constable Basavaraju in a bid of escape and inspector B N Lohith opened fire at him after he did not pay heed to the warning to surrender. DCP (North) N Shashi Kumar said that Munna was involved in several criminal cases, including Cauvery violence, assault and attempt to murder. As many as nine cases have been booked against him in and around the city. He has been listed as a history-sheeter at Rajagopala Nagar police station.

On March 26, Munna went with his aides to agovernment playground in Muneshwara Block in Laggere and thrashed Santhosh and Sudeep before attacking them with lethal weapons. A complaint was subsequently registered against Munna and his gang. Based on a tip-off, the police team surrounded Munna in Buddhanagar, but he attacked the constable and tried to flee. He was, however, shot at and arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Police Bengaluru constable attacked Bengaluru rowdy shot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp