Bengaluru rowdy, on the run, gets shot after attacking constable

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : An inspector from Nandini Layout police station shot at rowdy sheeter Muniraju alias Munna (24) after the latter attacked a constable in a bid to escape. Munna was taken into custody for interrogation.On Tuesday night, he had attacked two of his friends with a machete while they were playing cricket at a ground. He was absconding since then, and a special team was formed to nab him.

A senior police officer said that Munna attacked constable Basavaraju in a bid of escape and inspector B N Lohith opened fire at him after he did not pay heed to the warning to surrender. DCP (North) N Shashi Kumar said that Munna was involved in several criminal cases, including Cauvery violence, assault and attempt to murder. As many as nine cases have been booked against him in and around the city. He has been listed as a history-sheeter at Rajagopala Nagar police station.

On March 26, Munna went with his aides to agovernment playground in Muneshwara Block in Laggere and thrashed Santhosh and Sudeep before attacking them with lethal weapons. A complaint was subsequently registered against Munna and his gang. Based on a tip-off, the police team surrounded Munna in Buddhanagar, but he attacked the constable and tried to flee. He was, however, shot at and arrested.