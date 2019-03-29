Bengaluru: Unpaid pourakarmikas question ‘forced’ retirement

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Kondamma, a 60-year-old pourakarmika, has been working with the city’s civic agency for 19 years. She had to take up the job after she lost her husband 15 years ago and was left alone to take care of her 35-year-old visually-challenged son. The sole breadwinner of her household has not received her wages for a year, but despite that, Kondamma promptly starts her day at 5 am, marking her biometric attendance at the government school run by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Ejipura, and proceeding on her day’s work.

This has been the case for 11 other pourakarmikas who are aged 60 or above, including five who have joined the work recently in Ejipura. The civic workers were asked to compulsorily retire last year, and all their protests have fallen on deaf ears since then. None of them has been paid since then.

“We have been struggling without money. We have not received any retirement letter from BBMP. The seniors just told us to stop working because we are over 60 years old. But where do we go?,” Pavanamma, another pourakarmika who has been working for 18 years in the area, said, emphasising that they are still fit and healthy to work.

Maithri, a city-based lawyer who has been lending them support by taking up their case with BBMP officials, says since the pourakarmikas do not have a contract, the question of retirement of these workers does not come into question. “Since there is no rule book stating the termination of their work at any age, they can work for as long as they are fit,” she told CE.

Nirmala M, president of BBMP Pourakarmika Union, which comes under All India Central Council of Trade Unions, said until last year, all pourakarmikas were under a contract which was either for one year or three years. However, last year, the hiring came directly under the BBMP commissioner and payment is made directly into their accounts. “Ideally, they should get a retirement letter from the commissioner’s office. But in this case, they have not received any, and they have been reporting attendance through the biometric system so they must be paid,” Nirmala said.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said in a council meeting last year that as per employment guidelines, pourakarmikas have to retire after attaining 60 years. As of now, they do have have an employment card and no new workers have been hired since the order last year.

BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Niranjan KN said he had told the 60-year-old workers last year to discontinue work as per the commissioner’s order. “I told them to stop putting attendance but they do not listen. They are hoping that they will be paid if they continue work. I am just doing my job,” he said.On being asked about the pourakarmikas not receiving the retirement letter or payments, Manjunath said, “Those aged over 60 years are not supposed to work. I do not know how the concerned official in their ward is still allowing them to work.” He added that he would look into the matter.