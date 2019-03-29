Bengaluru woman asks for saree as birthday gift, is abused, suspected of infidelity

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : This is one birthday Jessica (32) is not likely to forget. Asking her husband to buy her a saree as a birthday gift only proved to be an invitation to Mathew to assault her brutally and accuse her of infidelity. On the morning of March 24, Mathew wished Jessica (names changed) and she asked him to buy her a saree. “I told him to buy me a saree as a gift, instead of only wishing. He hasn’t bought me a saree ever since we got married. He got angry and got into an argument with me, he started abusing me and spoke ill of my character,” she said.

The woman claimed that her husband often accused her of having extramarital affairs with many men, including his elder brother who died last year. Jessica, a resident of Kavalbyrasandra in RT Nagar, She works in the canteen of an educational institution in Yeshwantpur, while Mathew (35) is a cab driver. They got married in 2006.

“After a heated argument, he started beating me and kicked me on my stomach, and when I collapsed on the floor in pain, he repeatedly kicked me and slammed my head on the floor. My parents, who stay close by, came on hearing my cries, and took me to hospital for treatment. I came home, but the pain in my abdomen became severe, so I had to get admitted in Bowring Hospital,” Jessica said. Mathew had always suspected her character, and just three months into marriage, he started harassing her. He didn’t provide for their daily needs, so Jessica started working in the canteen and earned Rs 10,000 per month.

Whenever she came home late, Mathew would ask her who she had slept with, and if he found her resting, he would question why she was tired. She was even banned from using a mobile phone He wouldn’t allow Jessica to use her phone, and would accuse her of talking to boyfriends, forcing her to stop using a mobile.

Despite that, he would harass her, and even scolded her for talking to his brother, she added. Jessica was running the house on her own and paying her children’s school fees, with almost no help from Mathew, who only paid the cable bill and van fee for the children. Unable to bear the harassment, she filed a complaint against Mathew. An investigating officer from DJ Halli police station said that a case was taken up against Mathew for domestic violence and assault, and are investigating.