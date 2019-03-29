Brews with a view in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ask any tired Bengalurean how he or she would unwind after a long day at work and it’s likely that beer and comfort food would top the list of answers you receive. We realised this as soon as we walk into Bangalore Brew Works (BBW), which was surprisingly crowded on a Wednesday night. After staring at a 12-inch screen all day, the rooftop microbrewery’s lit-up view of the city was a welcome change and suddenly, all errors from the day, missed emails and pending calls didn’t matter anymore.

To begin with, we sampled the six beers BBW has to offer. The Club Special took us by surprise and we didn’t expect strawberries and beer to gel well. Luckily, we managed to catch the last batch of this brew since the fruit will soon be replaced with mango for the upcoming summer season.

The new menu was launched just a couple of weeks ago and stresses heavily on comfort food, which explained the warm, melt-in-your-mouth cheese in our appetizers. We tried the tandoor-grilled Jalapeño Paneer Tikka (cottage cheese with a spicy centre) and Cream Cheese and Mushroom Taquitos (baked Mexican rolls filled with cheese and mushrooms). But the best part of both the dishes were the sauces they were served with. Try the former with the raisin and onion chutney and the latter with the cheesy spread. Admittedly, it was quite difficult to restrain ourselves from scooping spoonfuls of the dips alone into our mouths.

For the calorie or diet conscious, BBW has also introduced more vegan and gluten-free options that didn’t exist on their earlier menu. The Beet Buster salad consists of plenty of greens with flavours of pineapple, blackberry and hazelnut. The Vegetable Bruschetta too is served on a polenta base and the spongy texture was a big win along with the sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes and pesto toppings.

The main course was a sinfully-rich Nargisi Kofta Curry (malai kofta in cashew sauce) that is best-paired with naan and left us reaching for seconds. We also tried the Dal Makhani, which was a bit too salty for our liking, so we gladly settled for a third-helping of the kofta curry.

Dessert comprised two options: A passion fruit and white chocolate cheesecake and a fudgy brownie with Graham streusel chocolate creme brulee and torched marshmallow. The cheesecake was easily our favourite among the two. Coupled with the strawberries it comes with, the cheesecake had a subtle burst of flavour that lingered long after each bite. As we polished off the dessert, we just knew that if nothing, we’d definitely come back for the cheesecake soon. Cost for two: Rs 1,700 (approx)