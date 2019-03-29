Crowdfunding to the rescue of premature underweight twins in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : This couple will always be indebted to thousands of people who contributed to save their twin babies who were born premature with ultra low weight. The donors across the globe, 1,360 of them, have contributed Rs 26,95,650, which amounts to 60 per cent of the treatment cost.

The couple waited for nine months to welcome their twin babies, and were in a state of utter hopelessness after their babies were born premature at 27 weeks, weighing 600 and 700 gms — which was very less birth weight. The babies had to be treated in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for more than three months.

The delivery happened at Rainbow Children’s Hospital where doctors without wasting time shifted the babies to the NICU and started their treatment. The parents, however, didn’t know how to fund the treatment as they were in no position to afford the charges. Doctors immediately swung into action and put out their story on a crowdfunding platform, seeking help. The team of doctors, including neonatologists Dr Saravanan, Dr Prakash and Dr Aruna Divakar, along with other specialists treated the babies.

Within 15 days, they got Rs 27 lakh

“We immediately announced on a crowdfunding platform and help came pouring in from people across the globe. Within just 15 days of announcing we had managed to gather Rs 26.95 lakh for the treatment of the babies,” explained treating neonatologist Dr Saravanan.“I can’t thank enough the people and also the doctors who from day one took good care of my babies. People who donated money generously will never be forgotten,” the joyous mother said.

Meanwhile, Dr Saravanan explained to The New Indian Express that it is not easy for children with very low weight to reach the weight of normal babies.“It is a very complicated case. Babies were not only born premature at 27 weeks but also were extremely under weight. So the twins were treated continuously. It was a 90-day treatment and the babies gained weight gradually. They now weigh about 1.48 kg and 1.47 kg respectively,” the doctor said.