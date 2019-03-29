Home Cities Bengaluru

Crowdfunding to the rescue of premature underweight twins in Bengaluru

Donors acros the globe have contributed Rs 26,95,650 till now for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit tratment of the twins.

Published: 29th March 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

The twin babies have gained weight after treatment

The twin babies have gained weight after treatment. | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : This couple will always be indebted to thousands of people who contributed to save their twin babies who were born premature with ultra low weight. The donors across the globe, 1,360 of them, have contributed Rs 26,95,650, which amounts to 60 per cent of the treatment cost. 

The couple waited for nine months to welcome their twin babies, and were in a state of utter hopelessness after their babies were born premature at 27 weeks, weighing 600 and 700 gms — which was very less birth weight. The babies had to be treated in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for more than three months.

The delivery happened at Rainbow Children’s Hospital where doctors without wasting time shifted the babies to the NICU and started their treatment. The parents, however, didn’t know  how to fund the treatment as they were in no position to afford the charges. Doctors immediately swung into action and put out their story on a crowdfunding platform, seeking help. The team of doctors, including neonatologists Dr Saravanan, Dr Prakash and Dr Aruna Divakar, along with other specialists treated the babies. 

Within 15 days, they got Rs 27 lakh

 “We immediately announced on a crowdfunding platform and help came pouring in from people across the globe. Within just 15 days of announcing we had managed to gather Rs 26.95 lakh for the treatment of the babies,” explained treating neonatologist Dr Saravanan.“I can’t thank enough the people and also the doctors who from day one took good care of my babies. People who donated money generously will never be forgotten,” the joyous mother said.

Meanwhile, Dr Saravanan explained to The New Indian Express that it is not easy for children with very low weight to reach the weight of normal babies.“It is a very complicated case. Babies were not only born premature at 27 weeks but also were extremely under weight. So the twins were treated continuously. It was a 90-day treatment and the babies gained weight gradually. They now weigh about 1.48 kg and 1.47 kg respectively,” the doctor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Bengaluru medical crowdfunding Bengaluru premature baby treatment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp