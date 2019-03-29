Home Cities Bengaluru

NGO hits right note, translates Bengaluru couple’s ‘vote song’ into 9 languages  

Chalo Chalein, also known as the ‘vote song’, was in the news a few years ago for being a unique way of encouraging people to vote.

The song is doing the rounds on social media, thanks to NGO Janaagraha

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The next time you’re scrolling through social media, you might come across a song urging you to exercise your franchise. The song, titled Chalo Chalein, also known as the ‘vote song’, has been composed and sung by Bengaluru couple Ashis Dutta and Nivedita Dutt. Chalo Chalein was in the news a few years ago for being a unique way of encouraging people to vote, which later got picked up by the election commission in its voter awareness campaigns.

The song is doing the rounds again on social media, thanks to city-based NGO Janaagraha, who helped in translated the song into nine more languages. “Last year we had the state elections and now we have the Lok Sabha elections coming up. Next year, we will have BBMP councillors elections. Irrespective of which election it is, we wanted a standardised campaign to encourage people to vote, especially youngsters. We wanted to reach out to a larger audience, so we decided to rope in volunteers, friends and anybody who could help us translate the vote song into more regional languages,” said Mahalakshmi B, associate manager of digital marketing, Janaagraha.

Since last August, the NGO, volunteers and the couple have been working together to translate the Hindi song into Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Punjabi.

The message in all 10 versions remains the same: To go out and vote. “We gave the song for free to Janaagraha for their voter awareness campaigns back in 2014. We were delighted when the song was picked by a body no less than the election commission itself for the Uttar Pradesh state elections. Starting last year, we worked with Janaagraha and got the song first translated into Kannada,” said Ashis, one of the composers of the song.

He recalled how volunteers sat with the couple or even coordinated with them on Skype to translate the song. “While the words in other languages would be poetic, it still had to fit into the rhythm of our song. We had someone from a village in Maharashtra and another volunteer from Baroda, helping us learn how to pronounce the words,” said Ashis.

Nivedita, who sang the song, said they would record what the translator said, listen to it, record the couple saying it and send it back to the translators. “Learning how to pronounce words in so many different languages was the most challenging part. When we wrote the original song in Hindi, we wanted it to be peppy to reach the younger audience,” she said.

Vardhaman Vaidya, one of the volunteers who worked with the couple, said, “The message of the importance of voting in a democracy appealed to me, which is why I decided to help them. I helped them translate the song into Marathi and we worked together through a video call. I sent the lyrics in writing and it took quite a few alterations as the words would have to fit their original tune.”
The songs are up on Janaagraha’s YouTube and Facebook page ‘I change my city’. 

