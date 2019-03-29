Bengaluru: Nothing minor about this menace

Home Cities Bengaluru

The traffic department is now planning to start awareness programs and workshops for children in schools, wherein officers will visit the institutes and conduct classes about road accident prevention.

Over 280 minor riders were caught riding for the first two months of this year.

By Kinjal Manoj Patel
BENGALURU : The sight of minor riders zooming in on their bikes has been a cause for exasperation for the Bengaluru Traffic Police for long now. Despite several warnings given to parents, involving cancellation of their driving licences and imposition of heavy fines, the menace still remains. Police records show that 5,021 cases of minor riders were booked in 2018, while in 2019, 283 minors have been booked for riding two-wheelers in the first two months.

In a bid to curb this menace, the department is now planning to start awareness programs and workshops for children in schools, wherein officers will visit the institutes and conduct classes about road accident prevention and why it’s important to follow rules regarding road safety.“We have to catch them young. With this initiative, we will conduct several awareness programs in schools and colleges on road safety. We aim to educate more than 10,000 students this year,” P Harishekaran, Addl. Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

Children put themselves at an increased risk not just by flouting rules but also by engaging in dangerous behaviour on the road in a bid to derive some thrill. They often don’t wear helmets, perform dangerous stunts and drive irrationally, the police say. 

“More than children, it is the parents’ responsibility. They should not provide their children with two-wheeler vehicles if they are below the required age,” Harishekaran added. The punishment is not only limited to levying penalties but also involves stricter actions. However, even though cops seize the vehicle, file a chargesheet and make immediate calls to inform the minor’s parents, youngsters continue to ride fearlessly on roads. 

“Kids aged under 16 borrow their parent’s or friend’s bike, and practise wheelies in traffic-jammed areas, such as Mosque Road and NICE Road. Such stunts can result in major accidents. When asked about it, they say the adrenaline rush motivates them to perform stunts shown on television,” said Preethi Baliga, counsellor at Makkala Sahayavani, Parihar. Parents play a big role in curbing such actions of children, said Bhavana P, a homemaker and mother of a teenager. “It is, however, difficult to handle today’s generation,” she added.

