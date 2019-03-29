Home Cities Bengaluru

Nothing silky in Bengaluru rural, the Land of Toys  

Bengaluru Rural, which is known from its Channapatna toys and sericulture, still waits for promises made by netas to be fullfilled.

Published: 29th March 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Considered the Silk City, Ramanagaram is home to about 30,000 sericulture farmers.

Considered the Silk City, Ramanagaram is home to about 30,000 sericulture farmers. | Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

In a dimly lit room with the plaster peeling off the ceiling at many places,  Gunda (38) at a village in Channapatna — the Land of Toys — is hard at work. Away from the election fever that has gripped several parts of Bengaluru Rural, he is busy working on a government-given lathe machine trying to make at least 100 pieces of the famous GI tag Channapatna toy, so that by the end of the day he can take home at least Rs 200.

“Life has been like this for me from many years. I have seen more than five elections so far. Nothing has changed for us. I hear in TV that our toys are being exported to other countries and we have got some exclusive name (GI tag) ... but for me it’s only Rs 2 per toy I make,” he said.Like him, there are more than 4,000 families in Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi and Kanakapura who depend on the toy industry. While the families have seen many ups and downs in the business, only the owners of the factories and exporters have seen some changes with governments changing and new ones coming to power. Hence, for grassroot workers like Gunda and other families from Muniyappanadoddi, polls mean  only a day to take off and vote!

“We are not dependent on who comes to power. We don’t even know who’s doing what for our state. We know our leader Ramegowda, who helps us when we are in trouble. We will vote for Suresh anna, who, according to Ramegowda is a good leader and is helping us,” said Rangamma, a toy maker’s wife.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, which has returned many political stalwarts to the Parliament since 1967, is bereft of its sheen this time. As in most of elections, the constituency is evidently a Congress bastion as voters have favoured the party 10 times since 1967. While JD (S) has won the seat thrice, BJP won from here in 1998.  This time, however, the fight is between Congress-JD(S) and the BJP.  

However, they are thankful of their one time Congress but now BJP leader C  Yogeshwar for bringing water to the villages. Even in this scorching heat, when most of the villages in Karnataka are complaining of drought, lakes here are full.  “Modi has done his job. He said he will remove black money, he did demonetisation .... he then attacked Pakistan. That’s his job. He is been elected  to do that. Let him save our country. Our leaders here have ensured we have got basic facilities like drinking water, roads, hospitals, schools and much more,” said Vekateshappa, a 73-year-old farmer from Channapatna.

Meanwhile, another major Assembly constituency here is Ramanagaram. The town shot into the limelight after Bollywood classic Sholay was shot here.  Caste factor plays a major role in the Vokkaliga-dominated region. Here, sericulture is an important poll issue for all political parties. The twon is also home to Asia’s biggest cocoon market.

The region has close to 30,000 sericulture farmers and about 1,800 reelers. The cocoon market here is located about 50 km from Bengaluru and brings in a revenue of close to Rs 10 crore per year to the state exchequer. Explaining how sericulture has been used as a poll issue by all parties, 68-year-old Nanjegowda, a sericulutre farmer, said, “We are like sugarcane for them. All they want is extract juice from us. BJP  president Amit Shah told us that he will increase silk subsidy. JD (S) said that they have studied silk production in Thailand and will train youngsters towards this. Sericulture corridor was promised. Also, Congress  promised to fix  support price for silk.But did anything happen?” he asked.

No election can be fought in Ramangaram by ignoring sericulture growers, but unfortunately no priority is being given to this industry. While Mysore silk is being promoted and factory at Channapatna is being rebuilt, according to people it is all happening at a  snail’s pace.However, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s emotional appeal seems to have impressed the farmers here. It seems like a clear win for the coalition candidate here.Meanwhile, Minister D K Shivakumar’s “pocket borough” of Kanakapura still remains a backward taluk.  

The economy of this constituency hinges on a rich agricultural sector, which produces crops such as ragi, rice, groundnut, sugarcane, castor, grapes and mulberry. The villagers here believe that Shivakumar hardly ever talks about agriculture. “He is very much interested in real estate and quarrying business. But I don’t want to comment on anything about him. I know his brother will win come what may. I don’t want to lose my business by talking about this,” a resident said.

Water crisis looms large here and people seem to be disinterested in voting. Mocking at the coalition government and the CM, they said that “his family sheds so much tears that we are waiting for our wells and lakesto be filled with it.”Shilpa N Ram of Rajarajeshwarinagar says she has not heard of BJP candidate  Ashwath Narayan. She said, “I am ready to vote for BJP for the sake of Modi. I am tired of this drama of the regional party in Karnataka. I hope a strong party at the centre and state will make a difference.”

Rapid urbanisation in Rajarajeshwarinagar has made people here feel they don’t belong to either rural or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Each time, the people here, who are no longer farmers and lost their livelihood after parting with their land to realtors, curse the politicians and the real estate boom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Rural Bengaluru Channapatna toys Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp