Nothing silky in Bengaluru rural, the Land of Toys  

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

In a dimly lit room with the plaster peeling off the ceiling at many places, Gunda (38) at a village in Channapatna — the Land of Toys — is hard at work. Away from the election fever that has gripped several parts of Bengaluru Rural, he is busy working on a government-given lathe machine trying to make at least 100 pieces of the famous GI tag Channapatna toy, so that by the end of the day he can take home at least Rs 200.

“Life has been like this for me from many years. I have seen more than five elections so far. Nothing has changed for us. I hear in TV that our toys are being exported to other countries and we have got some exclusive name (GI tag) ... but for me it’s only Rs 2 per toy I make,” he said.Like him, there are more than 4,000 families in Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi and Kanakapura who depend on the toy industry. While the families have seen many ups and downs in the business, only the owners of the factories and exporters have seen some changes with governments changing and new ones coming to power. Hence, for grassroot workers like Gunda and other families from Muniyappanadoddi, polls mean only a day to take off and vote!

“We are not dependent on who comes to power. We don’t even know who’s doing what for our state. We know our leader Ramegowda, who helps us when we are in trouble. We will vote for Suresh anna, who, according to Ramegowda is a good leader and is helping us,” said Rangamma, a toy maker’s wife.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, which has returned many political stalwarts to the Parliament since 1967, is bereft of its sheen this time. As in most of elections, the constituency is evidently a Congress bastion as voters have favoured the party 10 times since 1967. While JD (S) has won the seat thrice, BJP won from here in 1998. This time, however, the fight is between Congress-JD(S) and the BJP.

However, they are thankful of their one time Congress but now BJP leader C Yogeshwar for bringing water to the villages. Even in this scorching heat, when most of the villages in Karnataka are complaining of drought, lakes here are full. “Modi has done his job. He said he will remove black money, he did demonetisation .... he then attacked Pakistan. That’s his job. He is been elected to do that. Let him save our country. Our leaders here have ensured we have got basic facilities like drinking water, roads, hospitals, schools and much more,” said Vekateshappa, a 73-year-old farmer from Channapatna.

Meanwhile, another major Assembly constituency here is Ramanagaram. The town shot into the limelight after Bollywood classic Sholay was shot here. Caste factor plays a major role in the Vokkaliga-dominated region. Here, sericulture is an important poll issue for all political parties. The twon is also home to Asia’s biggest cocoon market.

The region has close to 30,000 sericulture farmers and about 1,800 reelers. The cocoon market here is located about 50 km from Bengaluru and brings in a revenue of close to Rs 10 crore per year to the state exchequer. Explaining how sericulture has been used as a poll issue by all parties, 68-year-old Nanjegowda, a sericulutre farmer, said, “We are like sugarcane for them. All they want is extract juice from us. BJP president Amit Shah told us that he will increase silk subsidy. JD (S) said that they have studied silk production in Thailand and will train youngsters towards this. Sericulture corridor was promised. Also, Congress promised to fix support price for silk.But did anything happen?” he asked.

No election can be fought in Ramangaram by ignoring sericulture growers, but unfortunately no priority is being given to this industry. While Mysore silk is being promoted and factory at Channapatna is being rebuilt, according to people it is all happening at a snail’s pace.However, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s emotional appeal seems to have impressed the farmers here. It seems like a clear win for the coalition candidate here.Meanwhile, Minister D K Shivakumar’s “pocket borough” of Kanakapura still remains a backward taluk.

The economy of this constituency hinges on a rich agricultural sector, which produces crops such as ragi, rice, groundnut, sugarcane, castor, grapes and mulberry. The villagers here believe that Shivakumar hardly ever talks about agriculture. “He is very much interested in real estate and quarrying business. But I don’t want to comment on anything about him. I know his brother will win come what may. I don’t want to lose my business by talking about this,” a resident said.

Water crisis looms large here and people seem to be disinterested in voting. Mocking at the coalition government and the CM, they said that “his family sheds so much tears that we are waiting for our wells and lakesto be filled with it.”Shilpa N Ram of Rajarajeshwarinagar says she has not heard of BJP candidate Ashwath Narayan. She said, “I am ready to vote for BJP for the sake of Modi. I am tired of this drama of the regional party in Karnataka. I hope a strong party at the centre and state will make a difference.”

Rapid urbanisation in Rajarajeshwarinagar has made people here feel they don’t belong to either rural or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Each time, the people here, who are no longer farmers and lost their livelihood after parting with their land to realtors, curse the politicians and the real estate boom.