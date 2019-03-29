Soon, get real-time bus info on new Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation website

Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC MD NV Prasad also said that they are currently concentrating on student pass renewals for the next academic year and stabilising the ITS and electronic ticketing machines.

BENGALURU : Bus commuters in the city can soon look forward to a refurbished Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) website with more interactive features. BMTC is currently working on the new website, which is likely to be launched for the public in about three months. One of the updated features on the site will be real-time information given to commuters. “The ‘trip planner’ option right now has static information. In the new website, we plan to connect it to the Intelligent Transport System (ITS), which will provide real-time data. The information from the app will also be connected to the new website,” BMTC Managing Director NV Prasad said. 

“We are currently concentrating on student pass renewals for the next academic year and stabilising the ITS and electronic ticketing machines. Also, we do not want to violate the model code of conduct in force for the elections,” Prasad added. The current website was made with technology that has now become outdated, which prompted the need for a facelift. “We are designing a new one internally now. We will add the option of online booking of casual contract buses. Some other features will remain the same,” another official said. 

At present, groups such as schools and colleges can book BMTC buses for field trips or to visit any particular destination within city limits, personally through the commercial department. With the new website, it will be possible for users to make the bookings online. 

The real-time updates is a facility that commuters have been asking for a long time. “While now the trip planner shows direct and transit routes, we cannot estimate the timings because it is all based on static data,” Shaheen Shasa, a member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, said. “I used the trip planner to check the bus routes from Marathahalli to IISc, but I could not estimate when the bus will come,” Shaheen added, talking about how commuters have to reply upon information on ground, from conductors or other passengers. “It is especially a problem for low frequency routes, and for people who are new to the city or bus system,” she pointed out. 

Namratha Nayak, another BMTC commuter, welcomed the initiative. “It would be helpful if the website sells monthly or daily passes online. It will help them cut down on their printing and distributing costs,” she said, mentioning that conductors often run out of daily passes by the afternoon. “As for the trip planner, the timings do not match. For instance, once, according to the website, a bus was supposed to leave TC Palya to go to Koramangala at 7.30am but it only arrived at 7.50am.”

