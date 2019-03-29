Home Cities Bengaluru

Two kids drown in water sump, mother booked

The police said the incident occurred around 12.30 pm when the kids came to play near the sump.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

People gather around the construction site at KR Puram where two minor kids drowned in a water sump on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a tragic incident, two children, siblings aged 4 years and 18 months, drowned in a water sump, while playing in an under-construction residential building at Kodigehalli near KR Puram on Thursday afternoon.The children are Naveen, 4, and his younger sister Basamma, 18 months. Their mother Kavitha and grandmother Beemavva are workers at the construction site. The KR Puram police have booked a case of negligence against the mother as the sump, was actually covered safely with wooden planks, and yet the children fell into it.

The police said the incident occurred around 12.30 pm when the kids came to play near the sump. At that time, Kavitha had gone to work at a nearby house while Beemavva was in the kitchen preparing lunch.  Around 1 pm, Kavitha returned home and went in search of the kids as she did not see them around. When she checked the sump, as it was open with the wooden planks moved away, she saw both her kids in it and screamed for help. 

Neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled out the children from the sump and rushed them to the hospital. However, they were declared dead on arrival.The family hails from Yadagiri in Kalaburagi district. Kavitha and her mother Beemavva were taking care of the kids. Kavitha’s husband, Mallapa, had separated from her and had returned to Yadgir to live with his first wife for the past 15 days.

The owner of the under-construction residential building, Raamu, a retired army personnel, had given a shed on the site for Kavitha’s family to stay, on humanitarian grounds. “We found no safety lapses at the spot and thus a case of negligence has been filed against Kavitha as she did not take care of the movements of the kids,” a police officer said, adding that foul play has been ruled out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp