Two killed in cylinder blast during shooting of Telugu film 'Ranam'

The film 'Ranam' directed by renowned Tollywood director V Samudra was in its second shooting schedule at Shell Company Bunk in the city when the incident took place.

Published: 29th March 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An eight-year-old girl and a woman died on the spot after a cylinder used during a film shoot exploded on Friday in Bengaluru.  

The police who rushed to the spot said that the crew was shooting a scene where two cars were supposed to collide and go up in flames. However, the untimely cylinder blast killed left two persons dead. 

The identity of the deceased and the number of injured is yet to be ascertained.

The police immediately rushed the fire tenders to the spot. "The impact of the blast is very high as the bodies of the women were blown into pieces. Their identities are yet to be ascertained," a police official said.

The movie which has actor Chetan Kumar playing the role of a social worker, a political activist and an intellectual is being produced by Kanakapura Srinivas. 

The film will be made in Telugu as well as Kannada. 

TAGS
cylinder blast film shooting Ranam shooting V Samudra Chetan Kumar

