An opportunity for one deserving student amidst a culinary treat in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Members of the Board of Chaîne des Rotisseurs India presented the annual edition of the ‘Luxury Sundowner’ on March 24 at ITC Gardenia’s open-air Botania. In keeping with Chaîne’s ethos of supporting young professionals in the culinary arts, part of the proceeds from the sale of tickets to this event have gone to support the entire academic hospitality education for a deserving student at Christ College Hospitality Department, Bangalore.

Chaîne will work closely with the college and provide the opportunity for the student to be absorbed at one of the member hotels/restaurants after successful graduation. The leisurely and fun Sunday evening soiree was different, innovative, and informal yet luxurious – encapsulating the Chaîne ethos of curating the very best culinary experiences.

In a luxury picnic ambience, it was a stunning array of beverages and food ranging from authentic flavours of India, the simplicity and purity of Italian cuisine; exotic Asian and Mediterranean delights; piquant street foods with a twist of class, along with specialty desserts especially created for the evening, all paired with award-winning wines, single-malt beer and other beverages.