Home Cities Bengaluru

An opportunity for one deserving student amidst a culinary treat in Bengaluru

Board of Chaîne des Rotisseurs India will work closely with Christ College Hospitality Department and provide the opportunity for the student to work at their hotels post-graduation.

Published: 30th March 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Food, salad, Spaghetti

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Members of the Board of Chaîne des Rotisseurs India presented the annual edition of the ‘Luxury Sundowner’ on March 24 at ITC Gardenia’s open-air Botania. In keeping with Chaîne’s ethos of supporting young professionals in the culinary arts, part of the proceeds from the sale of tickets to this event have gone to support the entire academic hospitality education for a deserving student at Christ College Hospitality Department, Bangalore.

Chaîne will work closely with the college and provide the opportunity for the student to be absorbed at one of the member hotels/restaurants after successful graduation.  The leisurely and fun Sunday evening soiree was different, innovative, and informal yet luxurious – encapsulating the Chaîne ethos of curating the very best culinary experiences. 

In a luxury picnic ambience, it was a stunning array of beverages and food ranging from authentic flavours of India, the simplicity and purity of Italian cuisine; exotic Asian and Mediterranean delights; piquant street foods with a twist of class, along with specialty desserts especially created for the evening, all paired with award-winning wines, single-malt beer and other beverages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Board of Chaîne des Rotisseurs India Bengaluru ITC Gardenia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp