Bengaluru man beaten with hockey stick, neta’s role suspected

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old man was brutally attacked near Yediyur Lake by a gang when they were on their way home after work. He suspects a politician is behind the attack, as he had earlier faced objection by the person to work in his brother-in-law’s shop. The victim was riding near Yediyur lake when a gang of four attacked him with hockey sticks. Several motorists and locals witnessed the attack, but no one reportedly intervened.

The victim, Raghavendra S, a resident of Nagansandra in Basavangudi, refrained from revealing the politician’s name. He said he was from his family and would only disclose it to the additional commissioner of police, Alok Kumar.

Raghavendra works in his brother-in-law’s furniture showroom in Nagarabhavi. On March 27, around 8.20 pm, while riding back home, a gang on three scooters and a bike followed him. They stopped and and assaulted him with a hockey stick. He sustained injuries on his legs, head, chest and arms. Bleeding profusely, he collapsed on the road. “Motorists and locals passing by gathered at the spot, but no one stopped the miscreants,” Raghavendra added.

The gang escaped, leaving Raghavendra in a pool of blood. Some motorists offered him water and helped him to his bike. Raghavendra then called and informed his wife and brother-in-law before being rushed to a hospital. “I have spent Rs 1.5 lakh for the treatment. Although I am out of danger, I am still recovering from the injuries. I have no enmity with anyone, but I suspect a particular politician who had warned me six months ago,” he said, explaining that the politician objected to him working with his brother-in-law.

His family members are ready to file a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission against the politician. An investigating officer attached to Jayanagar police said a case of assault causing serious injuries was registered. He said CCTV footage had captured the attackers and they were making efforts to nab them.