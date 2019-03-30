Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Confronted over collision, man bites cab driver, jabs head with car key

As the driver didn’t have money for his treatment, the other drivers bore the expenses for his treatment.

Published: 30th March 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Women say they can now be more peaceful while travelling in cabs

Representational image.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A road rage incident took a shocking turn when a man allegedly bit the face of a 21-year-old cab driver and hit his head with a car key. The alleged incident took place around 2pm on Wednesday when the assailant, who was driving a car, hit the cab near RMZ Eco World Tech Corridor in Devarabeesanahalli near Bellandur. The accused, Suresh, has been arrested.  

When the cab driver, Siddalingesh, questioned Suresh (36) about his rash driving, the latter allegedly bit him multiple times. According to the complaint filed by Siddalingesh, he had picked up customers from Kalyan Nagar and was on his way to drop them at RMZ Eco World. As he was about to enter the tech park,when a car hit his cab while trying to overtake from the left.

“When I got down to check the damage, I asked the driver why he was speeding. I got back in my car and asked him to go,” Siddalingesh said. “He got off his vehicle, and started beating me.”Siddalingesh added that in order to defend himself, he hit back.

“The man then caught me and bit my cheeks till they bled,” he said, adding that Suresh then attacked him with his car key.  By then, many cabbies had gathered at the spot and called the police. Siddalingesh is a native of Koppal. As he didn’t have money for his treatment, the other drivers bore the expenses. He is undergoing treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengalur ucannibalism Bengauru cab driver behaviour Bengaluru road rage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp