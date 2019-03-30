Bengaluru: Confronted over collision, man bites cab driver, jabs head with car key

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A road rage incident took a shocking turn when a man allegedly bit the face of a 21-year-old cab driver and hit his head with a car key. The alleged incident took place around 2pm on Wednesday when the assailant, who was driving a car, hit the cab near RMZ Eco World Tech Corridor in Devarabeesanahalli near Bellandur. The accused, Suresh, has been arrested.

When the cab driver, Siddalingesh, questioned Suresh (36) about his rash driving, the latter allegedly bit him multiple times. According to the complaint filed by Siddalingesh, he had picked up customers from Kalyan Nagar and was on his way to drop them at RMZ Eco World. As he was about to enter the tech park,when a car hit his cab while trying to overtake from the left.

“When I got down to check the damage, I asked the driver why he was speeding. I got back in my car and asked him to go,” Siddalingesh said. “He got off his vehicle, and started beating me.”Siddalingesh added that in order to defend himself, he hit back.

“The man then caught me and bit my cheeks till they bled,” he said, adding that Suresh then attacked him with his car key. By then, many cabbies had gathered at the spot and called the police. Siddalingesh is a native of Koppal. As he didn’t have money for his treatment, the other drivers bore the expenses. He is undergoing treatment.