End of democracy if BJP comes to power, warns Prashanth Bhushan 

The advocate also accused the Modi-led government of allowing terrorists to kill soldiers by ignoring the alerts given by the Intelligence department ahead of the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Advocate Prashant Bhushan

Advocate Prashant Bhushan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swaraj Abhiyan National President and senior advocate Prashanth Bhushan on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government assaulted and destroyed all independent agencies including Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing the media at Bengaluru Press Club, Prashanth Bhushan said that the ECI has failed to check blatant misuse of Doordarshan and Akashvani by the BJP government.

Detailing how the NDFA government destroyed independent institutions like the RBI, and the CBI, Bhushan said that they even interfered with the independence of the CAG by asking it to remove the price of defence deals from its public report. 

“If the BJP government comes to power again at the Centre, it means an end of civilisation, democracy and the entry of fascism in India”, Bhushan predicted.

Bhushan accused the Modi-led government of allowing terrorists to kill soldiers by ignoring the alerts given by the Intelligence team ahead of the Pulwama terror attack. He also said that PM Modi is diverting the attention of people from real issues like unemployment, farmers in distress by bombarding them with claims about Pulwama attack, and the destruction of a low orbit satellite during election time.
 

PM Modi Prashanth Bhushan Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

