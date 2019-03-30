Home Cities Bengaluru

Mock drill assesses train accident preparedness

Published: 30th March 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel and cops during the mock drill at the city railway station | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To assess preparedness of security agencies and railway staffers to handle emergencies, a mock derailment was enacted at the yard area of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station on Friday morning. A total of 35 staffers from the National Disaster Relief Force at Guntur, 80 staffers of the Bengaluru Railway Division and firemen from the state fire department took part in the drill, held between 11.15 am and 12.40 pm. 

K Anil Kumar, senior divisional safety officer, Bengaluru Division, told The New Indian Express, “The derailment of a coach with 15 passengers from these departments was enacted. A condemned coach was used to cause the derailment with two of its wheels staged to go off the rails.” The first passenger was taken out of the coach in 15 minutes, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp