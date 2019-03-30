Mock drill assesses train accident preparedness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To assess preparedness of security agencies and railway staffers to handle emergencies, a mock derailment was enacted at the yard area of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station on Friday morning. A total of 35 staffers from the National Disaster Relief Force at Guntur, 80 staffers of the Bengaluru Railway Division and firemen from the state fire department took part in the drill, held between 11.15 am and 12.40 pm.

K Anil Kumar, senior divisional safety officer, Bengaluru Division, told The New Indian Express, “The derailment of a coach with 15 passengers from these departments was enacted. A condemned coach was used to cause the derailment with two of its wheels staged to go off the rails.” The first passenger was taken out of the coach in 15 minutes, he added.