Traffic jam stretched till half-a-kilometre in Bengaluru following blast suring film shoot

An eyewitness said that there was complete chaos at the moment of the incident and that no one came forward to help the victims of the blast during a film shoot.

People were stuck in traffic for hours near J C Road in Bengaluru on Monday

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A blast that claimed the lives of a mother-daughter duo, occurred during a traffic jam, which had resulted from a film shoot and stretched to around 500 metres. The deceased, according to family members, were not there to see the movie but were stuck in the jam. 

Ayaz Khan, an eyewitness said, "I stopped my bike and went to see the shooting since there was a heavy traffic jam on the road. Initially, I thought it was a road accident but when I parked my vehicle, I realised it was a film shoot. As soon as I reached the spot, a cylinder was launched into the sky and it hit the woman and her daughter." Zainab, an 8-year-old daughter of the victim and her father Tabrej, escaped being fatally hit and are recovering in the hospital. 

Khan said that there was complete chaos at the moment of the incident and that no one came forward to help the victims. According to Mehboob, a relative of the deceased, the film crew was escaping from the spot after the accident. "I rushed to the spot when I was informed and saw only passersby and policemen shifting the bodies and the injured. The crew was escaping one by one in cars and bikes. I shouted at them but they were not stopped by anyone, including the police." 

Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP (North-East), said, "The film crew escaped leaving the dead there. The shooting had been going on for the past four days and the concerned people had not taken permission from the police department. They have not even informed the police even after the incident. We have taken the incident seriously and action will be taken against those responsible."

