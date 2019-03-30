Water Supply and Sewerage Board pumping extra 30MLD of Cauvery water to Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To cater to the acute shortage in water supply in some parts of the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has begun pumping nearly 1,450 million litres of water per day. The additional water is being despatched to areas where borewells have dried up or are giving very less yield as well as a few of the 110 villages in peripheral areas of Bengaluru where the water supply board is laying its distribution network, said a senior official.

The maximum quantum of Cauvery water that can be pumped from Thoraikadanahalli to the city stands at 1,450 million litres. “We were pumping 1,390 MLD a month ago. It increased to 1,420 litres a fortnight ago. But right now, for a week we have been pumping anywhere between 1,445 and 1,450 million litres of water each day to meet the growing demand for water,” B C Gangadhar, Chief Engineer of Maintenance Division, BWSSB, told The New Indian Express.

Areas in Rajaji Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sahkar Nagar, Byatarayanapura, Sarvagna Nagar, Bommanahalli and KR Puram were being provided the additional water, the CE said. “For nearly 30 per cent of their water requirements, public depended on borewells. Since the borewells are not in good shape, we are supplying the families additional water to help them tide over the shortage,” he added. “The usage of water too always increases during summer.”

Villages of Heganahalli, Shettyahalli, Vasantpura and Horamavu where nearly 600 families have opted for BWSSB connections are also being provided around 10 to 15 MLD of Cauvery water, Gangadhar said.There are 989 borewells registered with the BWSSB. Officials were not able to give a figure as to how many borewells have dried up among them.

On the recent announcement by BBMP that free water would be supplied to areas which lack Cauvery water supply, the official said that the BWSSB was providing water when BWSSB asked for it through its 143 filling points. “Our 68 tankers are required for supplying water in core areas but we are giving water to tankers brought by the Corporation,” he added.