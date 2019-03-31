Bengaluru- based septuagenarian wins fight for product refund

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based septuagenarian, who spent Rs 25,000 on a product which promised an end to all his troubles, succeeded in fighting and getting a refund for the same from the Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum as the solution provided, predictably did not help with his problems.

While many people often shy away from fighting legal battles over products that do not deliver, PVR Murthy, a 75-year-old resident of Mathru layout in the city, has managed to convince the forum to order the refund of the amount paid as well as Rs 5,000 each for litigation and compensation for mental agony caused to him.

On April 16 last year, Murthy had viewed an advertisement in a television channel by Sankalpa Siddhi, a Hyderabad-based company promoted by KV Jagadeesh Babu, in which the company said that they would provide resolution to all issues faced by customers within 21 days failing which the money would be refunded.

At the time, Murthy was embroiled in a property dispute while his wife was battling late stage colon cancer. He got an appointment with the company by paying Rs 1,000 and gave his birth details to Babu at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. Babu reportedly advised him to wear a cat-eye gemstone based on his interpretation of Murthy’s horoscope.

When Murthy discussed his property dispute which was unresolved for more than three years, Babu asked him to pay Rs 25,000 to purchase a ‘problem solution box’ which Murthy purchased. On receiving the box, Murthy found out that he had to follow the instructions on the box, which included religious functions and similar tasks for a period of 90 days instead of 21 days as promised in the TV ad. Realising that he could not fulfil several conditions, Murthy chose to return the box within five days of receiving it and sent it back by post on April 25, asking for a refund.

Purpose of amount paid not served’

However , despite following up with Babu by mail, messages and written requests, no refund was provided, forcing Murthy to approach the forum. “In spite of service of notice, Jagadeesh Babu remained ex parte (did not appear before the forum) and has chosen not to reply to the complaint. We have no other option except to believe the facts of the complainant and documents filed by him.

The purpose of the amount paid by the complainant was not served and the complainant has returned the ‘Problem Solution Box’ to Babu with acknowledgement and receipt. Hence, Babu is liable to refund the amount of Rs 25,000 with compensation along with Rs 5,000 litigation cost and Rs 5,000 towards mental agony to Murthy,” the forum comprising president T Shobhadevi and members Balakrishna V Masali and V Anuradha ordered.