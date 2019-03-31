Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru- based septuagenarian wins fight for product refund

75-year-old PVR Murthy spent Rs 25,000 to purchase a ‘problem solution box’ as suggested by Sankalpa Siddhi, a Hyderabad-based company.

Published: 31st March 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based septuagenarian, who spent Rs 25,000 on a product which promised an end to all his troubles, succeeded in fighting and getting a refund for the same from the Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum as the solution provided, predictably did not help with his problems. 

While many people often shy away from fighting legal battles over products that do not deliver, PVR Murthy, a 75-year-old resident of Mathru layout in the city, has managed to convince the forum to order the refund of the amount paid as well as Rs 5,000 each for litigation and compensation for mental agony caused to him. 

On April 16 last year, Murthy had viewed an advertisement in a television channel by Sankalpa Siddhi, a Hyderabad-based company promoted by KV Jagadeesh Babu, in which the company said that they would provide resolution to all issues faced by customers within 21 days failing which the money would be refunded. 

At the time, Murthy was embroiled in a property dispute while his wife was battling late stage colon cancer. He got an appointment with the company by paying Rs 1,000 and gave his birth details to Babu at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. Babu reportedly advised him to wear a cat-eye gemstone based on his  interpretation of Murthy’s horoscope.  

When Murthy discussed his property dispute which was unresolved for more than three years, Babu asked him to pay Rs 25,000 to purchase a ‘problem solution box’ which Murthy purchased. On receiving the box, Murthy found out that he had to follow the instructions on the box, which included religious functions and similar tasks for a period of 90 days instead of 21 days as promised in the TV ad. Realising that he could not fulfil several conditions, Murthy chose to return the box within five days of receiving it and sent it back by post on April 25, asking for a refund.  

Purpose of amount paid not served’

However , despite following up with Babu by mail, messages and written requests, no refund was provided, forcing Murthy to approach the forum. “In spite of service of notice, Jagadeesh Babu remained ex parte (did not appear before the forum) and has chosen not to reply to the complaint. We have no other option except to believe the facts of the complainant and documents filed by him.

The purpose of the amount paid by the complainant was not served and the complainant has returned the ‘Problem Solution Box’ to Babu with acknowledgement and receipt. Hence, Babu is liable to refund the amount of Rs 25,000 with compensation along with Rs 5,000 litigation cost and Rs 5,000 towards mental agony to Murthy,” the forum comprising president T Shobhadevi and members Balakrishna V Masali and V Anuradha ordered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Dispute Bengaluru senior citizen consumer dispute Sankalpa Siddhi KV Jagadeesh Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp