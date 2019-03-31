Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: JCB mows down biker near NICE Road

As the JCB driver was driving in the wrong direction on a one-way road, 23-year-old Rakshith Gowda collided  his bike with the vehicle.

Published: 31st March 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The bike’s remains at the accident site near Sompura toll gate.

The bike’s remains at the accident site near Sompura toll gate.|EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 23-year-old biker was killed on the spot after his speeding bike collided with a JCB on NICE road near Sompura toll gate on Saturday. The JCB driver’s negligence is to blame as he was driving in the wrong direction on a one-way road. The deceased has been identified as Rakshith Gowda hailing from Chitradurga. He was searching for a job as he completed his diploma engineering course from a private college recently. He was living in his uncle’s house at Bagalagunte near Peenya.

Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police, who inspected the scene, said that around 9.30 am Gowda came to Thalaghattapura to meet his relatives on the weekend. On the way, the JCB came in opposite direction and collided with his bike.

Due to the impact, he died on the spot and the staff at the toll gate called the police. The JCB’s driver ran away from the scene and both vehicles were towed away. Rakshith’s uncle Ashwathappa gave his a statement before the police and efforts are on to nab the driver.

