Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman ends life after poisoning two kids in Bengaluru

Police investigation revealed that she had been depressed for the past few months and they suspect no foul play.

Published: 31st March 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Meena, who committed suicide after poisoning her kids at Ramamurthy Nagar on Friday.

Meena, who committed suicide after poisoning her kids at Ramamurthy Nagar on Friday.| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year woman committed suicide after poisoning her two kids at Ramamurthynagar on Friday evening. Police investigation revealed that she had been depressed for the past few months and they suspect no foul play. The deceased have been identified as Meena, a domestic help and her daughter Suguna (4). Her son, Sharan (6), is at a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Meena’s husband Kumaresh works as a mason on a construction site. The family came to the city eight years ago from Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu after the marriage.The police said the incident took place around 5 pm when Meena was at home with her kids. Meena mixed poison in a cool drink and she  gave it to her kids before consuming the same.

An hour later, Kumaresh returned from work and found three of them unconscious. He alerted the neighbours and took them to a hospital. Meena and Suguna were declared dead on arrival. Meena’s parents Pannir Selvam and Radha told the police that the couple were happy.

However, they also said that Meena was very moody and did not speak much to people. They said that a day before the incident, Kumaresh took her to a hotel for dinner. At that time he did not see any signs of distress in her. Their bodies were taken to Tamil Nadu for the last rites after the postmortem was conducted at Ambedkar hospital. 

If you are having thoughts of suicide  or are in emotional  distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani  which is available 24/7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka woman suicide Bengaluru woman depresion bengaluru mother poisons children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp