Woman ends life after poisoning two kids in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year woman committed suicide after poisoning her two kids at Ramamurthynagar on Friday evening. Police investigation revealed that she had been depressed for the past few months and they suspect no foul play. The deceased have been identified as Meena, a domestic help and her daughter Suguna (4). Her son, Sharan (6), is at a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Meena’s husband Kumaresh works as a mason on a construction site. The family came to the city eight years ago from Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu after the marriage.The police said the incident took place around 5 pm when Meena was at home with her kids. Meena mixed poison in a cool drink and she gave it to her kids before consuming the same.

An hour later, Kumaresh returned from work and found three of them unconscious. He alerted the neighbours and took them to a hospital. Meena and Suguna were declared dead on arrival. Meena’s parents Pannir Selvam and Radha told the police that the couple were happy.

However, they also said that Meena was very moody and did not speak much to people. They said that a day before the incident, Kumaresh took her to a hotel for dinner. At that time he did not see any signs of distress in her. Their bodies were taken to Tamil Nadu for the last rites after the postmortem was conducted at Ambedkar hospital.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.