All Saints Church petition: Citizens want axing of trees to stop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fearing the loss of 186 trees in the premises of All Saints Church, the demolition of an old-age home and school for the differently-abled, members of All Saints Church along with citizens, submitted a petition to the Deputy Conservator of Forests on April 8. However, after no action was taken, the members again submitted a petition to the state forest department recently, asking them not to cut the trees.

Chola Raju, Deputy Conservator of forests, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said, “We have planned a public consultation on May 20. Before that, we have to complete some work and will also see if we can transplant any tree from their premises to other places.”