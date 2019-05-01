Foreigners Regional Registration Office: 801 foreigners overstaying in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to the city police commissioner, as many as 801 foreigners are overstaying in Bengaluru city and Bengaluru rural district. The police commissioner informed Karnataka High Court after receiving statistics from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The FRRO informed the police commissioner that proposals for Lookout Circular (LOC) has been issued. Leave India Notices have also been issued to overstaying foreigners. "Every month jurisdictional police is informed of the list of overstaying foreign nationals in their respective jurisdiction, with information to the police commissioner, Bengaluru city, concerned DCPs and Superintendent of Police of respective districts," the police commissioner stated in the information furnished to the court, and also pointed out that 57 foreigners are untraceable.

This information was furnished by FRRO after Justice Aravind Kumar directed the state to furnish the details of those persons who have stayed on either student visa or other visas, and have not returned to their respective countries even after the visa expired. The court had issued this direction after hearing the petition filed by Hossie Bikandou Sidney. He accused the police of being falsely implicated in the case. He said there was an inordinate delay in the trial. Meanwhile, Sidney will return to his native, Congo on May 7. The court also quashed the criminal proceedings against him who has paid a fine Rs 28,000.