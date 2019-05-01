Is there such a thing as love?

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Loneliness is created by thought. And thought has now realised itself that it is limited, so it cannot solve the problem of loneliness. You understand? As it cannot solve the problem of loneliness does loneliness exist? You understand my question? Thought has made this sense of loneliness. Right? And thought realises that it is limited and because it is limited, fragmentary, divided, it has created this, this emptiness, loneliness, therefore when it realises that, loneliness is not. I wonder if you see this? Right?

So therefore there is freedom from attachment. I have done nothing. You understand? I have watched it - the attachment - what is implied in attachment, greed, fear, loneliness, all that, and by tracing it, looking, observing it, not analysing it, examining, but just looking, looking, looking, and there is a discovery that thought has done all this. Right? Thought because it is fragmentary it has created this attachment. So when it realises, attachment ceases. I wonder if you see this? There is no effort made at all, because the moment there is an effort, it is back again. You understand?

So we have said if there is love there is no attachment; if there is attachment there is no love. So there has been the removal of the major factor in negation of what it is not, which is, love is not attachment. You know what it means in your daily life? No remembrance of anything, my wife, my girl-friend, or my neighbour told me, no remembrance of any hurt, no image about her because I am attached to the image, not to her. I am attached to the image thought has created about her. She has hurt me, she has given me comfort - I have had a pleasant time sexually, this, that, ten different things which are all the movement of thought, which has created the image, and it is the image I am attached to. So attachment has gone.

But there are other factors: fear, pleasure, comfort in that person, or in that idea. Now must I get through all these step by step, one by one, or all over? You understand my question? Must I go through, must I investigate as I have investigated attachment, fear? Must I investigate the desire for comfort? Must I observe why I seek comfort? Is it because I am insufficient, I want comfort, I want a comfortable chair therefore I want a comfortable woman - or a man, or whatever it is, a comfortable idea? I think most of us do. Have a comfortable, secure idea which can never be shaken, and to which I am deadly attached, and so anybody who says, nonsense to that I get angry, I get jealous, I get upset because he is shaking my house. So I say I don’t have to go through all the investigation of all these various factors: I see it at one glance, I have captured it.