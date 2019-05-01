Home Cities Bengaluru

Lecture throws light on Ravi Varma’s techniques

Pointing out to botanical motfis and background foliage that Varma employed, the lecture looked at these symbols being used in paintings on love, courtship and marriage.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kalpana Chawla

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the 171st birth anniversary of Raja Ravi Varma, the Father of Modern Indian Art, The Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation organised a lecture – ‘Encounters With The Botanical’– to celebrate the revered artist. While his work has been debated, discussed and dissected, Sunday’s lecture on the botanical elements used in his works, gave a new perspective to his paintings. Addressing a house-full gathering at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA)  talk– Rupika Chawla, author of Raja Ravi Varma: Painter of Colonial India, that is till date considered the most extensive and comprehensive guide to the artist’s life and work, shared interesting and lesser-known facts and details on Raja Ravi Varma’s work.

To commemorate the occasion, the Foundation has produced a 13-minute video identifying various botanical elements in 33 paintings by the artist, identifying their species, highlighting relevant botanical specifications, and also explaining in detail the context in which each plant, flower, tree, vegetable or fruit has been incorporated into the paintings. “Each time we study a work by Ravi Varma we see something new in it. The artist did not paint anything by chance. His works are detailed, planned and executed with the highest level of precision. Every flower and tree that you see in his work, possibly reflects the region he was in when it was painted. Every scene that he painted in a forest had meaning and understanding to it,” said Gitanjali Maini, managing trustee and CEO of The Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation.

She went on to add thatapart from being a great artist,Varma was also an eminent scholar who relished reading scriptures, texts and epics. “Each of his canvasses has relevance to a story, even if it is not
immediately relevant to the viewer. One needs to understand his psyche before analysing his work. The results are often astounding,” she explained.  

Pointing out to botanical motfis and background foliage that Varma employed, the lecture looked at these symbols being used in paintings on love, courtship and marriage. “He used realism to another level to make a story impactful,” Chawla said, pointing to his paintings of  Sita, Damayanti, Shakuntala and Radha. The lecture also threw light on Raja Raja Varma, the younger brother of Ravi Varma, who often executed the smaller elements and details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp