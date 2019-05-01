Lecture throws light on Ravi Varma’s techniques

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the 171st birth anniversary of Raja Ravi Varma, the Father of Modern Indian Art, The Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation organised a lecture – ‘Encounters With The Botanical’– to celebrate the revered artist. While his work has been debated, discussed and dissected, Sunday’s lecture on the botanical elements used in his works, gave a new perspective to his paintings. Addressing a house-full gathering at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) talk– Rupika Chawla, author of Raja Ravi Varma: Painter of Colonial India, that is till date considered the most extensive and comprehensive guide to the artist’s life and work, shared interesting and lesser-known facts and details on Raja Ravi Varma’s work.

To commemorate the occasion, the Foundation has produced a 13-minute video identifying various botanical elements in 33 paintings by the artist, identifying their species, highlighting relevant botanical specifications, and also explaining in detail the context in which each plant, flower, tree, vegetable or fruit has been incorporated into the paintings. “Each time we study a work by Ravi Varma we see something new in it. The artist did not paint anything by chance. His works are detailed, planned and executed with the highest level of precision. Every flower and tree that you see in his work, possibly reflects the region he was in when it was painted. Every scene that he painted in a forest had meaning and understanding to it,” said Gitanjali Maini, managing trustee and CEO of The Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation.

She went on to add thatapart from being a great artist,Varma was also an eminent scholar who relished reading scriptures, texts and epics. “Each of his canvasses has relevance to a story, even if it is not

immediately relevant to the viewer. One needs to understand his psyche before analysing his work. The results are often astounding,” she explained.

Pointing out to botanical motfis and background foliage that Varma employed, the lecture looked at these symbols being used in paintings on love, courtship and marriage. “He used realism to another level to make a story impactful,” Chawla said, pointing to his paintings of Sita, Damayanti, Shakuntala and Radha. The lecture also threw light on Raja Raja Varma, the younger brother of Ravi Varma, who often executed the smaller elements and details.