Man harassed by phone calls, but numbers belong to in-laws

BENGALURU: An executive working with a city based construction company, has approached the police alleging that he was getting calls while at work, from strangers who would abuse his family, while praising his wife’s looks, asking him to send her to them.

However, when TNIE called a few of the numbers mentioned in the police complaint, they turned out to be his in-laws, who had no clue of his complaint and instead accused him of torturing their daughter. After about four months of these calls, between January 4 and April 11, the executive, unable to bear the alleged harassment, approached the police and filed a complaint.

Kiran (name changed), a resident of CV Raman Nagar, told the police that he was repeatedly getting calls from different numbers and that the callers would abuse his family. They also sent filthy messages, he claimed. Kiran said that the callers would also abuse his wife while on the call.

As part of his job, Kiran takes care of work at Kamakshipalya, Nagarbhavi, Jnanabharati, Rajarajeshwari nagar and surrounding areas. As a result, he would meet clients and friends near the Nagarabhavi BDA complex and discuss purchase and sale of properties.

When TNIE contacted Kiran, he said that a DCP rank officer was closely monitoring the case. “I will disclose more details later, the callers are yet to be caught,” he said. However, when one of the numbers mentioned was called, it went to his mother-in-law.  She said that she had not called Kiran for the last six months or spoken anything bad about him. “The fact is that his wife — my own daughter — was harassed by him when she was living with him in the city. My daughter bore the harassment for two years without informing us. But it reached an extreme when he threw her out of the house. It is then we got to know of the harassment,” the mother-in-law alleged.

“We never expected him to make such allegations against us and file a complaint with the police. We will get in touch with the police and inform them about our side of the story,” she said. She identified a couple of other numbers mentioned in Kiran’s complaint as belonging to her son and other family members. “We were trying to solve their marital issue, but we have never called him,” she said.Ravi D Channannavar, deputy commissioner of police (West) said, “We will investigate the case and take necessary action.”

