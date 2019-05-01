Home Cities Bengaluru

Navigating the space between hope and horror

Mira Jacob’s latest, Good Talk, is a graphic memoir that takes the reader through the journey that has shaped the author’s life as she grew up as a person of colour in the US

Published: 01st May 2019

Mira Jacob

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mira Jacob’s novel The Sleepwalker’s Guide to Dancing was shortlisted for India’s Tata First Literature Award and longlisted for the Brooklyn Literary Eagles Prize. Currently, she lives in Brooklyn with her filmmaker husband and their son. Her latest book, Good Talk,  doesn’t just have words penned by her but has also been illustrated by Jacob. It explores, among many things, the author’s journey of living as a brown-skinned person in New York, including during the 9/11 attack. Excerpts:

What was your trigger for writing the book Good Talk?
My son was obsessed with Michael Jackson and asked me a lot of questions about being brown in America. I didn’t know how to answer him. It was really weighing on me. I kept trying to write an essay about it, but I froze up every time. We were already ramping up to the America in which no story could ever be bad enough, no feeling could ever be scary enough, where everything was something to be disproven. As many times as I tried to position us, I felt the gaze of the disbeliever. And I was exhausted by trying to navigate the space between hope and horror in this country, and trying to make that okay— specifically, for white eyes. I ended up drawing us with a Sharpie on printer paper and cutting us out. I cut out dialogue balloons. I put them on top of a Michael Jackson album and photographed it. Boom. I didn’t have to explain anymore.

Have any of your books been inspired by vernacular books?
No, I would say they are more inspired by the whole idea of talking as a flawed means of communication. That said, I love reading great dialogue in books—Toni Morrison and Sandra Cisneros are favorites.

Do you go back to your old writings? How does it feel to re-read what you had written sometime back?
I do, on occasion, and my reaction is highly variable. When I look back on Little Mira making books out of folded paper and handing them to anyone with empty hands, I think, you go, kid. When I read the stuff from my teens, I cringe. The fiction written in my early 20s is the saddest for me, because it is bad fiction about white Americans written for no other reason than I had been told those stories were the ones that mattered, that would get published.

Have you always seen yourself as a writer? What has been your inspiration as a writer?    
I have been telling people I was ‘a writer’ since the day I learned the word, but I’ve also always drawn things as well. My inspiration has been artists who have created and recreated themselves to follow their own peculiar path. It’s a necessarily strange batch: David Bowie. Whoopi Goldberg. Prince. Sarah Polley.

What is the process you undergo while writing?
I don’t follow a particular schedule other than giving myself hard deadlines and meeting them by any means necessary. (I’m also a professor and mother so getting creative work done requires a fair amount of finagling.)

With the digitisation of books, have you moved to reading books on screen or do you prefer the old-fashioned books?
Old fashioned books all the way. The weight, the smell, the never needing a plug.

How difficult or easy is it to get published?
I was writing professionally for years before I published my first book, so I would say sufficiently difficult.

Have you had to modify the content of any of your books for it to get published?
Never.
 
Who’s your first reader? And who are your biggest critics?
My first reader is my best friend Alison Hart. My toughest critic is my husband. He’s a filmmaker, so his input is often as helpful as it is excruciating to receive.

Do you think marketing has played an integral role in the success of your books?  
Of course. I can’t think of any recent book for which that wouldn’t be true.

