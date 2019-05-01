Now, get debris cleared at a meagre amount

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Planning to dump your construction debris in lakes or open spaces due to lack of a designated garbage dumping site in the area ? That may invite heavy fine. However, there is a solution at hand. Now, you can just pay a meagre amount to get the debris transported outside the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has recently issued work order to the bidder who will collect debris from construction sites at just Rs 135 per tonne and dump it in Kannur village. The service is likely to start in about one-and-a-half months.

“With the new initiative, we can avoid construction and debris material being dumped in the lakes and and open spaces. We have also come up with the penalty tariff for careless disposal of construction debris,” said D Randeep, Additional Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.“Builders and house owners can contact us to avail the service,” said Rajesh K,the contractor.