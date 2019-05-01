Thundershowers cool Bengaluru; expect more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The on-again, off-again rain teaser left the unsuspecting Bengalurean running for cover, when clouds burst over the city, with thunderclaps and heavy showers. The city clocked 4mm to 41mm of rain, which resulted in waterlogging and traffic jams, and stranded commuters.

Experts have warned that these conditions would prevail for the next few evenings.The city experienced a wide range of rain volume: from just 1mm in Gollahalli to 41.5mm in Rajanukunte, 23mm in Devanahalli and 15mm in Bommanahalli. Gottigere recorded 38.5mm, RR Nagar 4mm, Basavangudi 21.5mm and Uttarahalli 10mm.

The difference in rain was recorded across multiple stations of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC).

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said a tree branch fell at Coles Park but no one was injured. Water-logging was reported in BTM Layout 2nd Stage and Mayo Hall at the junction of Residency Road and MG Road.

Traffic was thrown out of gear around Mahadevapura, near Whitefield, after a high-end car toppled due to heavy rain and thousands of vehicles were stuck in the traffic.

Heavy traffic also clogged up Silk Board Junction, and other choke points — which don’t require rain to trigger a traffic jam — like Mehkri Circle and Hebbal Flyover, worsened by the thundershowers.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that several parts of interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, would get rain between April 30 and May 2, especially due to Cyclone Fani, despite the cyclonic system moving north.

“The combination of local atmospheric circulation and cyclone effect caused heavy rain,” said GS Srinivas Reddy, director of KSNDMC.