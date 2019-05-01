Home Cities Bengaluru

 Vendors in malleswaram back after eviction

Although the 8th cross street was cleaned on April 24 and 25, the street hawkers returned to continue their business

Published: 01st May 2019 03:27 AM

Malleswaram 8th cross bore an empty look just a week after roadside vendors came back to business again; traffic cops will be conducting regular drives to keep a check  Koustubh Trivedi

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The buzzing 8th cross street of Malleswaram looked significantly empty last week after a massive drive by the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Traffic Police of the area on April 24. The footpath vendors were asked to stop doing business as they were blocking the roads. However, many returned just a few days later.

The traffic police stated that the street vendors had encroached the footpaths as well as the side of the roads. “The footpath is for pedestrians to walk on. The street is also filled with traffic and makes the situation worse for them,” said an official from the Malleswaram Traffic police department.

Although the street was cleared on April 24 and 25, the vendors came back to continue their business. Dr Balasundar A S, health officer west zone, BBMP said, “Some vendors had built small concrete shelters, which is not allowed. I understand we have to give them space for their business to thrive, but we cant let them crowd the place and hinder movements of the people. Also, we will keep conducting these drives once a week to make sure they do not come back.”

On the other hand, Vinay Sreenivasa, member of the Federation of Bengaluru District Street Vendors Organisation stated that both the departments did not follow the Street Vendors Act and BBMP cannot evict any vendor until the process of survey and registration is not completed, according to a Supreme Court order. “This is unacceptable and the street vendors are suffering losses for the past seven days. I also sent a letter to the traffic department regarding this,” he added.

Srikanth D, a street vendor, said, “I have been selling stickers here for the past 25 years and now all of a sudden, they have evicted me. The officials asked me to open a shop to avoid this situation, but where do I get the money from?”

