30 councillors holding post despite violating norms: Activist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty councillors from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continue to hold office despite violating the Section 19 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation(KMC) Act, 1976, an activist has alleged

Anil Shetty on Wednesday said that he had received details through Right To Information in 2016, confirming that 30 councillors had violated Section 19/1 of the KMC Act. Additionally, six councillors are alleged to have submitted forged and backdated documents. He also said that time extensions were also given by BBMP but these were neither checked nor reviewed.

Shetty has also filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court of Karnataka seeking the removal of these councillors in April 2019. “The government has not taken any interest. Even Lokayukta has not taken any action in this regard,” Shetty added.

In April 2019, the Regional Commissioner, however, wrote to the BBMP Commissioner seeking details on

the same.