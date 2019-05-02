Home Cities Bengaluru

30 councillors holding post despite violating norms: Activist

In April 2019, the Regional Commissioner, however, wrote to the BBMP Commissioner seeking details on
the same.

Published: 02nd May 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty councillors from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continue to hold office despite violating the Section 19 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation(KMC) Act, 1976, an activist has alleged

 Anil Shetty on Wednesday said that he had received details through Right To Information in 2016, confirming that 30 councillors had violated Section 19/1 of the KMC Act. Additionally, six councillors are alleged to have submitted forged and backdated documents. He also said that time extensions were also given by BBMP but these were neither checked nor reviewed.

Shetty has also filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court of Karnataka seeking the removal of these councillors in April 2019. “The government has not taken any interest. Even Lokayukta has not taken any action in this regard,” Shetty added.

In April 2019, the Regional Commissioner, however, wrote to the BBMP Commissioner seeking details on
the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp