Buzzzz, watch out for mosquitoes!

Saji Mathew

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Climate change can bite. With the rains have come swarms of uninvited guests -- the mosquitoes. Beware of these pests, warn doctors and health officials. Stagnant pools have become incubating grounds for mosquitoes, whose bite can transmit diseases like malaria and dengue.

Bengalureans are highly prone to these diseases, say doctors. A total of 107 malaria cases were reported in the last four months in the city.”Diseases like malaria and dengue, spread by mosquitoes, are seeing a rapid rise in the city. In order to prevent the spread of these diseases, individuals should take precautions to restrict mosquitoes from breeding. Malaria is generally common in children and adults,” says Dr Bindumathi P. L, senior consultant, Internal Medicine Aster CMI Hospital.

With mosquito prime time generally being day and for some species night, she advises that all precautions be taken to prevent the annoying pests from entering indoors, like making sure doors and windows have screens.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate standing water, especially at a low level. It is advisable to use mosquito repellent, DDT and other sprays to get rid of mosquitoes, say officials.

Keeping the surroundings clean is the need of the hour. And here is where the civic body has a role to play, say residents. “But the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities were busy with the elections and so missed on fogging and spraying in water bodies. The Lalbagh lake near Basavanagudi acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. But civic officials have done nothing to prevent the growth of these insects,” says B S Manohar, vice president, Basavanagudi Residents Welfare Assosciation.

“BBMP has got a serious role in keeping the city clean and hence the health of its citizens. It should create awareness of the mosquito-related diseases among the public. Water-borne diseases are increasing in summer due to contamination of water,” says Dr. Santosh Atmand Revankar, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Referral Hopital Yeshwantpur.

“Sudden rains and fall in temperature could lead to water-borne diseases. Officials should spread awareness on prevention of these diseases,” says Dr Pankaj Singhai, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital.