Home Cities Bengaluru

Buzzzz, watch out for mosquitoes!

Rain brings in the biting pests; doctors warn of diseases like dengue, malaria

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

mosquito, infection, mosquitoes

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Climate change can bite. With the rains have come swarms of uninvited guests -- the mosquitoes. Beware of these pests, warn doctors and health officials.  Stagnant pools have become incubating grounds for mosquitoes, whose bite can transmit diseases like malaria and dengue.

Bengalureans are highly prone to these diseases, say doctors. A total of 107 malaria cases were reported in the last four months in the city.”Diseases like malaria and dengue, spread by mosquitoes, are seeing a rapid rise in the city. In order to prevent the spread of these diseases, individuals should take precautions to restrict mosquitoes from breeding. Malaria is generally common in children and adults,” says Dr Bindumathi P. L, senior consultant, Internal Medicine  Aster CMI Hospital.

With mosquito prime time generally being day and for some species night, she advises that all precautions be taken to prevent the annoying pests from entering indoors, like making sure doors and windows have screens.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate standing water, especially at a low level. It is advisable to use mosquito repellent, DDT and other sprays to get rid of mosquitoes, say officials.

Keeping the surroundings clean is the need of the hour. And here is where the civic body has a role to play, say residents. “But the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities were busy with the elections and so missed on fogging and spraying in water bodies. The Lalbagh lake near Basavanagudi acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. But civic officials have done nothing to prevent the growth of these insects,” says B S Manohar, vice president, Basavanagudi Residents Welfare Assosciation.

“BBMP has got a serious role in keeping the city clean and hence the health of its citizens. It should create awareness of the mosquito-related diseases among the public. Water-borne diseases are increasing in summer due to contamination of water,”  says Dr. Santosh Atmand Revankar, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Referral Hopital Yeshwantpur.

“Sudden rains and fall in temperature could lead to water-borne diseases. Officials should spread awareness on prevention of these diseases,” says Dr Pankaj Singhai, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mosquitoes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp