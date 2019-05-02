Home Cities Bengaluru

Street fight: Cab driver tries to help another, gets thrashed

The first person who was assaulted by the duo has been identified as Syed, a cab driver from Tamil Nadu.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old cab driver who tired to help another cab driver who was being beaten up by two persons, ended up being the victim of a brutal attack on Monday at midnight. His mobile phone was also robbed in the incident that occurred in Garvebhavipalya on Hosur Road.

The injured is Somashekar, a resident of Hegganahalli. Somashekar has attached his vehicle to private firms, for whom he does pick-ups and drops. On Monday night, he dropped some employees off in Electronics City and was on his way home.

When Somashekar was in Garavebhavipalya, he went to a fuel station, and a man approached him seeking help, as two people were after him.

Somashekar got off his vehicle and asked the duo to stop. The duo then started assaulting Somashekar. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “When the duo assaulted me, I fought back. One of them then picked up a plastic cone used to organise traffic and hit me on the neck. I sustained a deep cut, but fought back again. They then broke my car window and continued assaulting me.”  

The duo then took my mobile phone and car keys and escaped on a bike. The person whom Somashekar helped ran away too when the duo was attacking him. “If he had come to my help, I would have handed the attackers over to the police. But neither him nor the fuel station staff came to my help,” Somashekar said.

The first person who was assaulted by the duo has been identified as Syed, a cab driver from Tamil Nadu. He had come to Bengaluru to drop some customers and had parked his car on the roadside to take a nap. The duo parked their bike nearby and asked Syed to drop them to the airport. Syed told them that he is heading to Chennai, which is when the duo started assaulting him.

After the duo escaped, fuel station staff informed police about the incident. Police, on reaching the spot, rushed Somashekar to nearby hospital. Police said, “Of the two attackers, we have managed to detain one based on CCTV camera footage. They are vagabonds who rob people. We are making efforts to nab the other person, who has the Somashekar’s phone.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cab driver Street fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp