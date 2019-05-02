Street fight: Cab driver tries to help another, gets thrashed

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old cab driver who tired to help another cab driver who was being beaten up by two persons, ended up being the victim of a brutal attack on Monday at midnight. His mobile phone was also robbed in the incident that occurred in Garvebhavipalya on Hosur Road.

The injured is Somashekar, a resident of Hegganahalli. Somashekar has attached his vehicle to private firms, for whom he does pick-ups and drops. On Monday night, he dropped some employees off in Electronics City and was on his way home.

When Somashekar was in Garavebhavipalya, he went to a fuel station, and a man approached him seeking help, as two people were after him.

Somashekar got off his vehicle and asked the duo to stop. The duo then started assaulting Somashekar. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “When the duo assaulted me, I fought back. One of them then picked up a plastic cone used to organise traffic and hit me on the neck. I sustained a deep cut, but fought back again. They then broke my car window and continued assaulting me.”

The duo then took my mobile phone and car keys and escaped on a bike. The person whom Somashekar helped ran away too when the duo was attacking him. “If he had come to my help, I would have handed the attackers over to the police. But neither him nor the fuel station staff came to my help,” Somashekar said.

The first person who was assaulted by the duo has been identified as Syed, a cab driver from Tamil Nadu. He had come to Bengaluru to drop some customers and had parked his car on the roadside to take a nap. The duo parked their bike nearby and asked Syed to drop them to the airport. Syed told them that he is heading to Chennai, which is when the duo started assaulting him.

After the duo escaped, fuel station staff informed police about the incident. Police, on reaching the spot, rushed Somashekar to nearby hospital. Police said, “Of the two attackers, we have managed to detain one based on CCTV camera footage. They are vagabonds who rob people. We are making efforts to nab the other person, who has the Somashekar’s phone.”