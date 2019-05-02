Cable theft disrupts railway schedules

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The theft of railway cables between Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli railway stations ended up causing a major signalling failure on Wednesday evening. Operations of at least 11 trains within the Bengaluru Division were disrupted for over two hours. Trains at Krishnarajapuram, Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli railway stations suffered delays as a consequence.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said, “Cable theft resulted in signalling failure at 6.10 pm on Wednesday. Because of this, many evening trains were bunched up and about 11 trains were detained.” New cables were temporarily laid to restore operations, she added.

Another top railway official said that the cabling could be restored only by 8.40 pm. The trains that were stranded at K R Puram station include the Bangarpet-Jolarpet Express (Train no. 16520), Bengaluru Cantonment-Kolar Passenger (Train no 76505) and the Bangalore-Marikuppam Passenger (Train no. 56508).A bystander at Cantonment railway station said the Kachedguda Express was detained there. “The announcement stated that due to technical reasons, the train was getting delayed.”

According to a senior Railway Protection Force official cable thefts happen on and off along the railway tracks. “The cables contain copper which has some value in the market. Hence, under cover of darkness, thieves snap the cables and take them away. They do not realise the consequences of their act,” he said. The damaged cables are generally detected by track maintenance staff when they are on their rounds, the cop added.