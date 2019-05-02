Home Cities Bengaluru

Cable theft disrupts railway schedules

The theft of railway cables between Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli railway stations ended up causing a major signalling failure on Wednesday evening.

Published: 02nd May 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The theft of railway cables between Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli railway stations ended up causing a major signalling failure on Wednesday evening. Operations of at least 11 trains within the Bengaluru Division were disrupted for over two hours. Trains at Krishnarajapuram, Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli railway stations suffered delays as a consequence.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said, “Cable theft resulted in signalling failure at 6.10 pm on Wednesday. Because of this, many evening trains were bunched up and about 11 trains were detained.” New cables were temporarily laid to restore operations, she added.
Another top railway official said that the cabling could be restored only by 8.40 pm. The trains that were stranded at K R Puram station include the Bangarpet-Jolarpet Express (Train no. 16520), Bengaluru Cantonment-Kolar Passenger (Train no 76505) and the Bangalore-Marikuppam Passenger (Train no. 56508).A bystander at Cantonment railway station said the Kachedguda Express was detained there. “The announcement stated that due to technical reasons, the train was getting delayed.”

According to a senior Railway Protection Force official cable thefts happen on and off along the railway tracks. “The cables contain copper which has some value in the market. Hence, under cover of darkness, thieves snap the cables and take them away. They do not realise the consequences of their act,” he said. The damaged cables are generally detected by track maintenance staff when they are on their rounds, the cop added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp